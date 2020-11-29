ISL 2020-21 Preview: Winless Goa eyes three points against unbeaten NorthEast United

FC Goa has had an eventful start to its Indian Super League (ISL) campaign, even if a maiden win is yet to come its way. Head Coach Juan Ferrando, while pleased that his players have shown plenty of character and fight, will be keen to grab three points when the team takes on NorthEast United at Fatorda Stadium on Monday.

Backed by a few favourable statistics, FC Goa will fancy its chances. The Gaurs have never lost a match to NorthEast United at the Fatorda Stadium, having recorded four wins and two draws. FC Goa is also unbeaten in the last five encounters between the two sides.

FC Goa opened its campaign with a 2-2 draw against Bengaluru FC (BFC), fighting back superbly from being 0-2 down. In the previous match, it took an injury-time penalty for Mumbai City FC to edge out a 10-man FC Goa.

Ferrando backs his players to get the job done against NorthEast United. “We go into every game with a view to get all three points. It will be the same for this game as well. I am not happy with our results so far. I feel we let two points slip away against BFC; we were the better team and created some good opportunities. Against Mumbai, the game became difficult for us when the referee showed Redeem (Tlang) the red card. However, the team really played well, and I am happy with the effort,” Ferrando said.

Under new coach Gerrard Nus, NorthEast United has made a spirited start. The Highlanders upset Mumbai City FC 1-0 in its season opener, and followed it up with a comeback 2-2 draw against Kerala Blasters on

Thursday.

"The mood is high and the players are excited about the performances in the first two games. There are a lot of things we can improve as individuals and also as a team. Tomorrow’s game will be a massive challenge for us. We shouldn’t forget that FC Goa won the regular season last year,” Nus said.

COMPLETE SQUADS

GOA FC: Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Dylan D'Silva, Shubham Dhas, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Aibanbha Dohling, Leander D'Cunha, Mohamed Ali, Sanson Pereira, Sarineo Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia, Flan Gomes, Jorge Ortiz, Brandon Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Lenny Rodrigues, Redeem Tlang, Seiminlen Doungel, Nestor Dias, Phrangki Buam, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Makan Chothe, Igor Angulo, Ishan Pandita, Aaren D'Silva, Devendra Murgaonkar

NORTHEAST UNITED FC: Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy, Gurmeet, Nikhil Deka, Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee, Provat Lakra, Wayne Vaz, Rakesh Pradhan, Federico Gallego, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Imran Khan, Lalrempuia Fanai, Pragyan Gogoi, Rochharzela, Idrissa Sylla, Luis Machado, Kwesi Appiah, Britto PM, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Lalkhawpuimawia, Suhair Vadakkepeedika

Match facts

Time: 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Goa