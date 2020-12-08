ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

Bengaluru FC (BFC) will take on NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) in match 21 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Fatorda Stadium on December 8, Tuesday.

NorthEast United is appearing in its seventh season, while the 2018-19 champion Bengaluru is appearing in its fourth season.

Despite being one of the most experienced sides in the league, NEUFC has experienced moderate success in the league stage over the years. The side has played 102 matches in the regular season, winning 29 of those at a success rate of 28.4 per cent.

On the other hand, the Bangalore-based side has a remarkable record in the league stage, winning 36 of out of 65 matches at a success rate of 55.4 per cent.

Overall Head To Head - BFC-NEUFC (Total: 8 | Wins - BFC: 5 , NEUFC: 1; Draws: 2 )

Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC have squared off eight times in the ISL, with the Bangalore outfit dominating the battle with five wins. NorthEast United has only managed to beat "The Blues" once, while the other two fixtures ended in a draw.

First meeting (NEUFC 0-1 BFC)

The first ISL meeting between the sides took place on December 8, 2017 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. The teams played out a goalless first half but soon after resumption, the visitor inched ahead with Miku finding the back of the net. Eventually, the scoreline didn't change as the host, despite registering a mammoth 20 attempts on goal, wasn't able to score even once.

Listen | Check out our analysis of matchweek 2 of the Indian Super League on our football special podcast, The Full Time Show.



Recent Head-to-Head form (Last 5 games)

The recent battle between the two sides has been dominated by Bengaluru as well.

Last 5 Games:

NEUFC VS BFC: 0-2

BFC VS NEUFC: 0-0

BFC VS NEUFC: 3-0

NEUFC VS BFC: 2-1

BFC VS NEUFC: 2-1

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored:

Bengaluru FC: 12

NorthEast United FC: 5

(NEUFC has failed to score in three of its last four meetings with BFC)

Top 3 scorers:

3 goals- Sunil Chhetri (BFC)

2 goals- Miku (BFC), Federico Gallego (NEUFC), Chencho Gyeltshen (BFC)

1 goal- Dimas Delgado (BFC), Xisco Hernandez (BFC), Albert Serran (BFC), Redeem Tlang (NEUFC), Mislav Komorski (BFC), Juan Masci (NEUFC), Juanan (BFC)

Clean sheets:

Bengaluru FC: 4

NorthEast United FC: 1