ISL News ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for CFC vs BFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC. Team Sportstar 08 December, 2020 10:02 IST Team Sportstar 08 December, 2020 10:02 IST Bengaluru FC (BFC) will take on NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) in match 21 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Fatorda Stadium on December 8, Tuesday.NorthEast United is appearing in its seventh season, while the 2018-19 champion Bengaluru is appearing in its fourth season.Despite being one of the most experienced sides in the league, NEUFC has experienced moderate success in the league stage over the years. The side has played 102 matches in the regular season, winning 29 of those at a success rate of 28.4 per cent.On the other hand, the Bangalore-based side has a remarkable record in the league stage, winning 36 of out of 65 matches at a success rate of 55.4 per cent.Overall Head To Head - BFC-NEUFC (Total: 8 | Wins - BFC: 5 , NEUFC: 1; Draws: 2 )Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC have squared off eight times in the ISL, with the Bangalore outfit dominating the battle with five wins. NorthEast United has only managed to beat "The Blues" once, while the other two fixtures ended in a draw.First meeting (NEUFC 0-1 BFC)The first ISL meeting between the sides took place on December 8, 2017 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. The teams played out a goalless first half but soon after resumption, the visitor inched ahead with Miku finding the back of the net. Eventually, the scoreline didn't change as the host, despite registering a mammoth 20 attempts on goal, wasn't able to score even once.Listen | Check out our analysis of matchweek 2 of the Indian Super League on our football special podcast, The Full Time Show. Recent Head-to-Head form (Last 5 games)The recent battle between the two sides has been dominated by Bengaluru as well.Last 5 Games:NEUFC VS BFC: 0-2BFC VS NEUFC: 0-0BFC VS NEUFC: 3-0NEUFC VS BFC: 2-1BFC VS NEUFC: 2-1STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTUREGoals scored:Bengaluru FC: 12NorthEast United FC: 5(NEUFC has failed to score in three of its last four meetings with BFC)Top 3 scorers:3 goals- Sunil Chhetri (BFC)2 goals- Miku (BFC), Federico Gallego (NEUFC), Chencho Gyeltshen (BFC)1 goal- Dimas Delgado (BFC), Xisco Hernandez (BFC), Albert Serran (BFC), Redeem Tlang (NEUFC), Mislav Komorski (BFC), Juan Masci (NEUFC), Juanan (BFC)Clean sheets:Bengaluru FC: 4NorthEast United FC: 1ISL 2020 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar. ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Preview ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC - Head to Head Record, form guide, preview ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for More Videos ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2020, Head to Head Record, Stats ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC - Head to Head Record, Preview ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL today: Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC - Head to Head Record