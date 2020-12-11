ISL 2020-21: SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC - Talking Points

SC East Bengal (SCEB) and Jamshedpur FC (JFC) played out a 0-0 draw at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Thursday in Match 23 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL).

Robbie Fowler's East Bengal, which has been goalless and winless since the beginning of the campaign bagged its first point with the win but remained rooted to the bottom of the table with a -7 goal difference.

Owen Coyle's Jamshedpur FC, which handed ATK Mohun Bagan its first defeat of the season on Monday, moved to fifth in the standing with the draw.

Here are the talking points from the match.

East Bengal holds on despite all odds

Things haven't gone well for Robbie Fowler ever since he took charge of East Bengal. The Red and Golds, missing the services of Daniel Fox, Loken Meitei and Aaron Amadi-Holloway, were forced to hand starts to Jeje Lalpekhlua and Eugeneson Lyngdoh.

It was pinned back at the beginning by JFC and lacked fluidity upfront. Less than half-an-hour into the match, Lyngdoh was sent off for two bookable offences while goalkeeper Sankar Roy was taken off on hour-mark after what seemed like a groin injury. But SCEB held its nerve to defend solidly at the back and venture forward to make it difficult for JFC. Even though SCEB was one creative player less, Anthony Pilkington and Jacques Maghoma led the charge up front and got a shot on the goal.

East Bengal defence goes through fire

After being reduced to 10 men by the 25th minute, SCEB faced increased pressure from the JFC attack. Its backline faced 13 shots on goal compared to two shots at the other end. The back three of Narayan Das, Mohamed Irshad and Scott Neville came up with 10 interceptions and 8 clearances to keep Nerijus Valskis, William Lalnunfela and Aniket Jadhav at bay.

SCEB was also disciplined with its tackles recording 12 fouls to JFC's 22 while Neville managed an attempt at the goal late in the second half. Goalkeeper Sankar Roy excellent for the 61 minutes he was on the pitch making three saves and cutting out as many chances from set pieces.

Valskis and Co. fall short

JFC had the advantage of an extra man for majority of the match and bossed the possession but had little to show for in the form of chances. The league's top scorer Nerijus Valskis had two of his shots saved by the keeper while centre-back Stephen Eze was unable to find the net with two powerful headers which bounced off the wood work.

Mohammad Mobashir was fluent with his passing and creativity but fluffed a great chance in the final minutes of the first half when he dragged his shot with just the goalkeeper to beat. William Lalnunfela was full of running and dribbling, but skied his shot into the stands after creating a opening in the first half hour. Aitor Monroy was the busiest of all creating four chances but none of them found their target.