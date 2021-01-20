Home ISL News ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC: Predicted playing XI, fantasy 11, team news and formation ISL 2021: Ahead of the match between Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), we look at the predicted starting XIs and possible formations for both sides. Team Sportstar 20 January, 2021 13:15 IST Kerala Blasters' Sahal Abdul Samad and Bengaluru FC's Harmanjot Khabra. - www.indiansuperleague.com Team Sportstar 20 January, 2021 13:15 IST Kerala Blasters FC will look to get one over Bengaluru FC when they square off in match 65 of the ongoing Indian Super League season (ISL 2020-21) at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Wednesday.Kerala, which is tenth in the points table, has had a patchy run of form since the tournament began. However, its unbeaten in its last two matches -- a win and a draw -- and will seek to move up the table with another win. READ | ISL 2020-21 Preview: Bengaluru looks to end winless streak against Kerala Blasters Meanwhile, seventh-placed Bengaluru is undergoing its worst sequence of results since its introduction to the ISL. Its winless in its last five matches which includes four defeats and is stricken with injuries and absentees. Dimas Delgado left for Spain due to personal reasons, Deshorn Brown has joined NorthEast United on loan and new signing Xisco Hernandez is two weeks away from joining the group. Kerala Blasters predicted XI (4-4-2)Albino Gomes; Nishu Kumar, Sandeep Singh, Costa Nhamoinesu, Jessel Carneiro; Jeakson Singh, Vicente Gomez, Sahal Abdul Samad, Facundo Pereyra; Gary Hooper, Jordan MurrayBengaluru FC predicted XI (4-3-3)Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Harmanjot Khabra, Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Parag Srivas; Erik Paartalu, Fran Gonzalez, Suresh Wangjam; Clieton Silva, Kristian Opseth, Sunil ChhetriFantasy picksCaptaincy pick: Jordan Murray (KBFC), Vice-captain: Sunil Chhetri (BFC)Combined KBFC-BFC XIGurpreet Singh Sandhu (BFC); Nishu Kumar (KBFC), Juanan (BFC), Jessel Carneiro (KBFC), Suresh Wangjam (BFC), Erik Paartalu (BFC), Vicente Gomez (KBFC), Sahal Abdul Samad (KBFC), Sunil Chhetri (BFC), Jordan Murray (KBFC), Cleiton Silva (BFC).ISL 2020 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar and Jio TV. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos