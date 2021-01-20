ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC: Predicted playing XI, fantasy 11, team news and formation

Kerala Blasters FC will look to get one over Bengaluru FC when they square off in match 65 of the ongoing Indian Super League season (ISL 2020-21) at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Wednesday.

Kerala, which is tenth in the points table, has had a patchy run of form since the tournament began. However, its unbeaten in its last two matches -- a win and a draw -- and will seek to move up the table with another win.

Meanwhile, seventh-placed Bengaluru is undergoing its worst sequence of results since its introduction to the ISL. Its winless in its last five matches which includes four defeats and is stricken with injuries and absentees. Dimas Delgado left for Spain due to personal reasons, Deshorn Brown has joined NorthEast United on loan and new signing Xisco Hernandez is two weeks away from joining the group.

Kerala Blasters predicted XI (4-4-2)

Albino Gomes; Nishu Kumar, Sandeep Singh, Costa Nhamoinesu, Jessel Carneiro; Jeakson Singh, Vicente Gomez, Sahal Abdul Samad, Facundo Pereyra; Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray

Bengaluru FC predicted XI (4-3-3)

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Harmanjot Khabra, Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Parag Srivas; Erik Paartalu, Fran Gonzalez, Suresh Wangjam; Clieton Silva, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri

Fantasy picks

Captaincy pick: Jordan Murray (KBFC), Vice-captain: Sunil Chhetri (BFC)

Combined KBFC-BFC XI

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (BFC); Nishu Kumar (KBFC), Juanan (BFC), Jessel Carneiro (KBFC), Suresh Wangjam (BFC), Erik Paartalu (BFC), Vicente Gomez (KBFC), Sahal Abdul Samad (KBFC), Sunil Chhetri (BFC), Jordan Murray (KBFC), Cleiton Silva (BFC).