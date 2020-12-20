ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal: Predicted playing XI, fantasy team, team news and formation

Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) will look for its first win of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) season when it takes on SC East Bengal (SCEB) at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Sunday.

SC East Bengal is also winless in ISL 2020-21, having lost four and drawn one from its first five games, and is at the bottom of the table. Blasters has two draws and three losses and is on the ninth spot.

Blasters, like last season, has suffered multiple setbacks in the form of injuries. The side's star midfielder Sergio Cidoncha has been ruled out for the remainder of ISL 2020-21 after he suffered an ankle injury and he has since returned to Spain. Sahal Abdul Samad, another key player in midfield, has also struggled with injuries and has only played one game so far this season.

However, captain Costa Nhamoinesu will return to the side after missing the previous game due to suspension.

Podcast: Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad review the ups and downs of matchweek 4 of the Indian Super League on The Full Time Show.



For SC East Bengal, Eugeneson Lyngdoh is likely to return to the starting line up after his one-match suspension while Aaron Amadi-Holloway, who came on as a substitute in the last game, could also get more gametime.

Kerala Blasters (4-3-3)

Albino Gomes, Nishu Kumar, Costa Nhamoinesu, Bakary Kone, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Rahul KP, Vicente Gomez, Rohit Kumar, Seityasen Singh, Facundo Pereyra, Gary Hooper.

SC East Bengal (4-4-2)

Debjit Majumder, Scott Neville, Mohamed Irshad, Narayan Das, Sehnaj Singh, Matti Steinmann, Jacques Maghoma, Mohammed Rafique, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Anthony Pilkington, Jeje Lalpekhlua.

Fantasy picks

We have also got you covered for your fantasy Kerala Blasters FC and SC East Bengal combined XI. Captaincy pick: Anthony Pilkington.

KBFC-SCEB combined XI: Albino Gomes (KBFC), Scott Neville (SCEB), Costa Nhamoinesu (KBFC), Mohamed Irshad (SCEB), Nishu Kumar (KBFC), Rahul KP (KBFC), Matti Steinmann (SCEB), Jacques Maghoma (SCEB), Seityasen Singh, (KBFC), Eugeneson Lyngdoh (SCEB), Anthony Pilkington (SCEB).