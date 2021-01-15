ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC: Predicted playing XI, fantasy 11, team news and formation

Both SC East Bengal and Kerala Blasters FC will look to capitalise on wins in their previous games when they square off in match 59 of the ongoing Indian Super League season (ISL 2020-21) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama on Friday.

Kerala, which is tenth in the points table, has had a patchy run of form since the tournament began. However, after loses against Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC, the team had defeated Jamshedpur FC 3-2 last Sunday.

Meanwhile, ninth-placed East Bengal is currently on a five-match unbeaten run, recently coming out on top against Bengaluru FC. If the side beats KBFC by a big margin, it could even move to the sixth spot in the standings.

SC East Bengal predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Debjit Majumder; Raju Gaikwad, Scott Neville, Daniel Fox, Narayan Das; Ankit Mukherjee, Matti Steinmann; Milan Singh, Jacques Maghoma, Bright Enobakhare; Harmanpreet Singh.

Kerala Blasters predicted XI (4-4-2)

Albino Gomes; Lalruatthara, Sandeep Singh, Costa Nhamoinesu, Jessel Carneiro; Jeakson Singh, Vicente Gomez, Sahal Abdul Samad, Facundo Pereyra; Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray.

Fantasy picks

Captaincy pick: Jordan Murray (KBFC), Vice-captain: Bright Enobakhare (SCEB).

Suggested playing XI: Albino Gomes (KBFC); Raju Gaikwad (SCEB), Daniel Fox (SCEB), Sandeep Singh (KBFC), Jessel Carneiro (KBFC); Milan Singh (SCEB), Jeakson Singh (KBFC), Jacques Maghoma (SCEB), Facundo Pereyra (KBFC); Jordan Murray (KBFC), Bright Enobakhare (SCEB).