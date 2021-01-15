Home ISL News ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC: Predicted playing XI, fantasy 11, team news and formation ISL 2021: Ahead of the match between SC East Bengal and Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), we look at the predicted starting XIs and possible formations for both sides. Team Sportstar 15 January, 2021 11:12 IST SC East Bengal (R) will take on Kerala Blasters FC in the 11th encounter for either outfit in the 2020-21 ISL season (File Photo). - ISL Team Sportstar 15 January, 2021 11:12 IST Both SC East Bengal and Kerala Blasters FC will look to capitalise on wins in their previous games when they square off in match 59 of the ongoing Indian Super League season (ISL 2020-21) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama on Friday.READ | ISL 2020-21 news: Ortiz, Naveen star in Goa's 3-0 win over Jamshedpur Kerala, which is tenth in the points table, has had a patchy run of form since the tournament began. However, after loses against Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC, the team had defeated Jamshedpur FC 3-2 last Sunday.Meanwhile, ninth-placed East Bengal is currently on a five-match unbeaten run, recently coming out on top against Bengaluru FC. If the side beats KBFC by a big margin, it could even move to the sixth spot in the standings.SC East Bengal predicted XI (4-2-3-1)Debjit Majumder; Raju Gaikwad, Scott Neville, Daniel Fox, Narayan Das; Ankit Mukherjee, Matti Steinmann; Milan Singh, Jacques Maghoma, Bright Enobakhare; Harmanpreet Singh.RELATED | ISL 2021 preview: Kerala Blasters, SC East Bengal seek to fight fire with fire Kerala Blasters predicted XI (4-4-2)Albino Gomes; Lalruatthara, Sandeep Singh, Costa Nhamoinesu, Jessel Carneiro; Jeakson Singh, Vicente Gomez, Sahal Abdul Samad, Facundo Pereyra; Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray.Fantasy picksCaptaincy pick: Jordan Murray (KBFC), Vice-captain: Bright Enobakhare (SCEB).Suggested playing XI: Albino Gomes (KBFC); Raju Gaikwad (SCEB), Daniel Fox (SCEB), Sandeep Singh (KBFC), Jessel Carneiro (KBFC); Milan Singh (SCEB), Jeakson Singh (KBFC), Jacques Maghoma (SCEB), Facundo Pereyra (KBFC); Jordan Murray (KBFC), Bright Enobakhare (SCEB).ISL 2020 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar and Jio TV. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos