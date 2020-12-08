ISL 2020-21 news: Udanta Singh scores first goal in 407 days

Udanta Singh scored his first goal for Bengaluru FC in over a year as he struck in Tuesday's Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) clash against NorthEast United FC. Udanta's last goal came against FC Goa in October 28, last year.

The 24-year-old came off the bench to give Bengaluru the lead on Tuesday. He found the back of the net in the 72nd minute when he latched on a defensive lapse and fired a powerful low strike past NorthEast United's 'keeper Gurmeet Singh.

The opportunity arose from some poor defending as Sunil Chhetri's header across the face of the goal was not dealt with by the NorthEast United defenders. Dylan Fox, unaware of Udanta rushing towards the far post, let it roll out for a goal-kick but the Bengaluru attacker converted with aplomb.

Talking post the game, Udanta said: "I am happy to score the goal. I just ran for the second ball and the defender let the ball go. Thanks to Sunil bhai for the assist. I wanted to prove myself again.