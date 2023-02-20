ISL 2022-23: The final of Indian Super League to be held in Goa on March 18

The final of the Indian Super League 2022-23 will be played at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda, Goa on March 18, the league announced on Monday.

“Goa has been chosen for the marquee match due to the available training grounds and infrastructure for the teams,” the league said in a statement on Monday.

Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC have qualified for the semifinals after ending the league stage as the top two sides, while ATK Mohun Bagan, Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC have qualified for the playoffs.

Odisha and Goa are still in the race for the final place in playoffs and Odisha’s match against Jamshedpur may just decide which of the two makes the cut.

The booking of tickets for the match will start on March 05 on BookMyShow.com. In addition to the action on the pitch, there are a host of activities that fans can indulge in with their families as part of an entire carnival.

The ISL playoffs will start from March 03 with the final being played on March 18, 2023.