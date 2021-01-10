ISL 2020, Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Live Score Updates: Coyle's men take on struggling Blasters

Welcome to Sportstar's ISL 2020-21 live blog of the Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC clash.

6:15pm: Here's how we think the two sides could line up today:

Kerala Blasters predicted XI

Albino Gomes; Nishu Kumar, Sandeep Singh, Abdul Hakku, Jessel Carneiro; Jeakson Singh, Vicente Gomez, Rahul KP; Sahal Abdul Samad, Facundo Pereyra, Jordan Murray.

Jamshedpur FC predicted XI

T. P. Rehenesh; Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma; Mohammed Mobashir, Aitor Monroy; Jackichand Singh, Alex Lima, Aniket Jadhav; Nerijus Valskis.

6pm: In other news, Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC are currently playing at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. Diego Mauricio found the back of the net, but he was caught offside and the scoreline reads 0-0 at the end of the first half

5:45pm: Here's our preview for today's clash -

Kibu Vicuna's faltering Kerala Blasters FC will be looking for redemption when it takes on Owen Coyle's Jamshedpur FC in a 2020-21 Indian Super League game at Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama on Sunday.

Fifth-placed Jamshedpur, with 13 points from nine matches, needs a win to make it back to the top-four this season, while Vicuna might have his job on the line due to Kerala's miserable run of form, claiming just one victory so far.

But the KBFC head coach, whose side was beaten 2-4 by another struggling side Odisha FC on Thursday, feels his squad has what it takes to bounce back quickly.

“It was a difficult night. Since that match (against OFC), we have been preparing well. We trained yesterday, and we're going to train today. In football, you have to bounce back, show personality that you're a good team,” Vicuna told during the pre-match press conference.

The Blasters have conceded the most goals -- 17 -- among the 11 teams in the ongoing ISL edition. Vicuna's style of play has often been criticised, mainly because of its vulnerability during counter-attacks. However, the former Mohun Bagan boss asserted that he has always chosen strategies based on the opponent.

“It's not a question of style. The teams are different, and the players are different. We're making changes, and not playing the same style from the start. We're trying to improve and correct (the mistakes) with the team we have. I'm sure that this team can get good results. It's not a question of being stubborn with a style," said the 2019-20 I-League winner.

Meanwhile, JFC manager Coyle believes Kerala has been extremely unlucky in the 2020-21 ISL when it comes to individual errors and finishing chances.

“If you look at Kerala's games, they have been very unlucky. In their last game, they lost 4-2 but they could have scored five or six goals. Against Mumbai City FC, they put themselves two-nothing down because of individual errors but they could have again scored two or three.

“When teams have disappointing results, they can be dangerous. They have some wonderful players. I think it will be a difficult game and we have to make sure that we bring the same work ethic that we brought in the first nine games,” he added.

Coyle also claimed that there's a possibility that he might look into the transfer market in January and recruit Indian players if they can strengthen his current squad. “When you look to get new players, I always suggest that you get those better than you already have. It has to be domestic players because we have a full quota of foreigners. If there's a young player who can enhance what we're doing at Jamshedpur now, I think we would be interested," he concluded.

New foreign signing Juande is expected to miss KBFC's next game, and Jamshedpur full-back Laldinliana Renthlei is a major doubt for the clash as well.

5:30 pm: Jamshedpur FC will look for a win that will catapult it to the third spot when it takes on Kerala Blasters at the Tilak Maidan Stadium today.

--

