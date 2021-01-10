ISL 2020-21: 10-man Kerala Blasters storms past Jamshedpur FC

It was all about excellence during set-pieces and goalkeeping errors on Sunday as 10-man Kerala Blasters FC defeated Jamshedpur FC 3-2 in the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) match at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama.

Kerala Blasters forward Jordan Murray completed a brace within three minutes -- scoring in the 79th and 82nd -- as Jamshedpur custodian T. P. Rehenesh endured a disappointing evening in goal.

The Australian's first goal came off a Jessel Carneiro throw-in which was headed away by Jamshedpur defender Stephen Eze. The ball eventually fell to Blasters' Facundo Pereyra, whose initial shot was diverted by Rehenesh towards Murray who found the back of the net.

The 25-year-old attacker then extended his side's lead through another move involving Pereyra, who sent in a through-ball into the box. Rehenesh made a mess of a straightforward save as he failed to collect the ball and Murray slotted it past him.

Murrray's quick-fire brace completed a fantastic turnaround for the Blasters as it was reduced to 10 men in the 67th minute when Lalruatthara was sent off after receiving a second yellow card.

Lithuanian striker Nerijus Valskis pulled a goal back in the 84th minute for Jamshedpur as he headed a Mohammad Mobashir cross from the right flank. But it wasn't enough for The Men of Steel as they ended up on the losing side.

Earlier, the Blasters took the lead in the 22nd minute when Pereyra was assigned free-kick duty. He crossed the ball into the box and defender Costa Nhamoinesu connected with a header to beat Rehenesh, who should have come off his line sooner.

A few moments after the first half cooling break, Valskis ended a three-game goalless run and became the first player to directly score from a free-kick in ISL 2020-21 with his curling attempt from the edge of the box.

Jamshedpur had several chances to take the lead throughout the encounter as Jackichand Singh, Aniket Jadhav and Mobashir hit the crossbar. However, The Tuskers bagged the full three points on the night.

The win sees Kerala Blasters move to the 10th spot, while Jamshedpur remains fifth.