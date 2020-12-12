ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC vs FC Goa - head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for

Odisha FC (OFC) will take on FC Goa (FCG) in match 25 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League season at the GMC Stadium Bambolim in Goa on December 11, Saturday.

While FC Goa is featuring in its seventh ISL season, Odisha is playing in its second. Two-time runner-up Goa possesses the best success rate in the league stages in ISL history with 52 wins from 112 matches at a 46.4 win percentage. Meanwhile, Odisha has seven wins from 22 matches at a success rate of 31.8 per cent.

The Gaurs have played four matches - winning one, drawing two and losing one. Odisha, on the other hand, is yet to win a match this season - having lost thrice and managing a single draw. Goa heads into the match with a 3-1 win over Kerala Blasters while Odisha lost to Mumbai City FC by a 2-0 margin.

ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC vs FC Goa: Predicted playing XI, team news, formation

Overall Head-to-head form ( wins:draw:loss| 0:0:2)

The Gaurs have had the wood over Odisha in their two meetings thus far with two successive wins.

First meeting:

The first meeting between the two sides took place on December 22, 2019, at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa. The host won the fixture by a convincing 3-0 margin with twin goals from Ferran Corominas and a late strike from Brandon Fernandes.

Recent Head-to-Head form

OFC 2-4 FCG

FCG 3-0 OFC

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored:

Odisha FC: 2

FC Goa: 7

Top goal scorers:

3-goals - Ferran Corominas (FCG)

2- goals - Manuel Onwu (OFC), Jackichand Singh (FCG)

Top scorers for each team last season:

Odisha FC: Aridane Santana (9)

FC Goa: Ferran Corominas (14)

Clean sheets:

FC Goa: 1

Odisha FC: 0