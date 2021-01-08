Videos ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for NEUFC vs HFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020-21 head-to-head record, match stats, match preview updates of NorthEast United FC and Hyderabad FC. Team Sportstar 08 January, 2021 11:05 IST Team Sportstar 08 January, 2021 11:05 IST NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) takes on Hyderabad FC (HFC) in match 51 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Friday.Hyderabad, which debuted last season, possesses a success rate of 18.51 per cent in the league with four wins from 27 matches.Meanwhile, NorthEast United FC is seventh on the list with 29 victories from 107 matches and a success rate of 27.10 per cent.Hyderabad, which began the season with an undefeated run of five matches, lost three matches on the trot but bounced with a dominant 4-1 win over Chennaiyin FC. Seventh-placed NorthEast United FC, after going six matches undefeated, last two of its previous three games.Podcast: Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad review the best of Indian Super League in the year 2020 on The Full Time Show. Head-to-Head record (Wins - NEUFC: 1, HFC : 1 | Draw: 0 )NEUFC and HFC faced off twice in the league stage last season with both teams won a game each.STAT ATTACKGoals scored:NorthEast United FC: 2Hyderabad FC: 6Top scorers:Marcelinho, Liston Colaco (HFC) - 2Andrew Keogh, Maximiliano Barreiro (NEUFC) - 1Mohammed Yasir (HFC)- 1Clean sheets:Hyderabad FC: 0NorthEast United FC: 1Top scorers of 2019-20:Marcelinho (HFC) - 7Bobo (HFC) - 5Asamoah Gyan (NEUFC) - 4Redeem Tlang (NEUFC) - 3 ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for More Videos ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Chennayin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for