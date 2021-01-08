ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for

NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) takes on Hyderabad FC (HFC) in match 51 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Friday.

Hyderabad, which debuted last season, possesses a success rate of 18.51 per cent in the league with four wins from 27 matches.

Meanwhile, NorthEast United FC is seventh on the list with 29 victories from 107 matches and a success rate of 27.10 per cent.

Hyderabad, which began the season with an undefeated run of five matches, lost three matches on the trot but bounced with a dominant 4-1 win over Chennaiyin FC. Seventh-placed NorthEast United FC, after going six matches undefeated, last two of its previous three games.

Head-to-Head record (Wins - NEUFC: 1, HFC : 1 | Draw: 0 )

NEUFC and HFC faced off twice in the league stage last season with both teams won a game each.

STAT ATTACK

Goals scored:

NorthEast United FC: 2

Hyderabad FC: 6

Top scorers:

Marcelinho, Liston Colaco (HFC) - 2

Andrew Keogh, Maximiliano Barreiro (NEUFC) - 1

Mohammed Yasir (HFC)- 1

Clean sheets:

Hyderabad FC: 0

NorthEast United FC: 1

Top scorers of 2019-20:

Marcelinho (HFC) - 7

Bobo (HFC) - 5

Asamoah Gyan (NEUFC) - 4

Redeem Tlang (NEUFC) - 3