Football Football Sancho one of this generation's best, says Witsel After scoring a hat-trick in Borussia Dortmund's 6-1 win over Paderborn, Jadon Sancho earned glowing praise from Axel Witsel. Russell Greaves 01 June, 2020 09:23 IST Axel Witsel (R) has showered praise on his Borussia Dortmund team-mate Jadon Sancho. - Bongarts Jadon Sancho is among the leading players of his generation, according to Borussia Dortmund team-mate Axel Witsel. England star Sancho scored a hat-trick in Dortmund's 6-1 thrashing of Paderborn on Sunday, in the process becoming the youngest player in Bundesliga history to reach 30 goals.RELATED| Bundesliga: Sancho hat-trick keeps Dortmund in title hunt The 20-year-old is also the first English player to register at least 15 goals and the same number of assists in a single season in one of Europe's top five leagues since Matt Le Tissier, who achieved the feat for Southampton in the Premier League 25 years ago. Such impressive numbers are the reason Witsel speaks so highly of Sancho, who celebrated his first goal by revealing a t-shirt in tribute to George Floyd, who died while in police custody in the United States on Monday. RELATED| Sancho breaks English and Bundesliga records with hat-trick "I think he's one of the best of his generation," said Witsel."He still has a lot to improve, to progress, because he is really young."But I'm sure in his position, as a winger, he will be one of the best."Despite their resounding win, Lucien Favre's side sit seven points behind leaders Bayern Munich in the table.