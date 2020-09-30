Football Football Dortmund's Sancho to miss Super Cup against Bayern England international Jadon Sancho was sidelined for the match against Bundesliga and German Cup winners Bayern with respiratory infection. Reuters 30 September, 2020 11:01 IST Reuters 30 September, 2020 11:01 IST Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho will missits German Super Cup clash against Bayern Munich on Wednesday along with keeper Roman Buerki, the club said on Tuesday.England international Sancho is the subject of ongoing transfer speculation, with British media reporting earlier on Tuesday that Manchester United had made a bid for the player worth up to 100 million euros ($117.41 million).The club could not be immediately reached for comment.ALSO READ| League Cup: Spurs edges Chelsea in shootout as Mount misses decisive penalty Both Sancho and Buerki were sidelined for the match against Bundesliga and German Cup winners Bayern with respiratory infections but had tested negative for COVID-19, Dortmund said.Dortmund has repeatedly said that 20-year-old Sancho, who has been on the transfer wishlist of several top clubs this summer, would not be leaving this season.Last season's Bundesliga runners-up Dortmund lost 2-0 at Augsburg in the league on Saturday. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos