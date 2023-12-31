ISL: Jamshedpur FC appoints Khalid Jamil as head coach for remainder of the season

Indian Super League side Jamshedpur FC announced the appointment of Khalid Jamil as the head coach for the remainder of this season on Sunday.

Khalid’s illustrious career includes individual accolades of having won the I-League Best Coach Award for the 2016–17 season with Aizawl and the FPAI Indian Football awards: Coach of the Year (2020–21) with North East United FC.

Jamshedpur FC CEO, Mukul Choudhari said, “I welcome Khalid Jamil, a coach with thorough experience in ISL and ILeague. We have everything to play for with the Kalinga Super Cup and half of the ISL remaining. Hence, we believe he has the understanding, experience and track record in Indian Football to build and take us forward, starting with the very next game.”

Khalid’s first engagement in the ISL was with NorthEast United where he signed as the Head of Academy in 2019-20. His breakthrough with the club came in 2020-21 when he was hired as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season and he led the Highlanders to the playoffs including a 10-game unbeaten streak.

In lieu of his performances, Khalid was appointed as its head coach for the 2021-22 season, making him the first Indian permanent head coach of an ISL club. He also led Aizawl FC to the 2016–17 I-League title, making Aizawl the first club from Northeast region of India to win the national title. His heroics with Aizawl FC were noticed by the entire Indian football fraternity and his achievement took him to be the head coach at East Bengal and later Mohun Bagan.

Khalid expressed his delight on signing for Jamshedpur. He said, “I want to thank the club management to give me this opportunity and I feel very excited to join Jamshedpur FC. Our target is to bring Jamshedpur FC in a better position and for that we all must work hard to bring Jamshedpur on top.”

halid will be and taking charge of the squad immediately as the attention shifts to the Kalinga Super Cup where Jamshedpur’s first challenge is versus NorthEast United FC in Bhubaneswar on 10th January.