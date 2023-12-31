MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL: Jamshedpur FC appoints Khalid Jamil as head coach for remainder of the season

Khalid’s illustrious career includes individual accolades of having won the I-League Best Coach Award for the 2016–17 season with Aizawl and the FPAI Indian Football awards: Coach of the Year (2020–21) with North East United FC.

Published : Dec 31, 2023 15:30 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar

Indian Super League side Jamshedpur FC announced the appointment of Khalid Jamil as the head coach for the remainder of this season on Sunday.

Khalid’s illustrious career includes individual accolades of having won the I-League Best Coach Award for the 2016–17 season with Aizawl and the FPAI Indian Football awards: Coach of the Year (2020–21) with North East United FC.

Jamshedpur FC CEO, Mukul Choudhari said, “I welcome Khalid Jamil, a coach with thorough experience in ISL and ILeague. We have everything to play for with the Kalinga Super Cup and half of the ISL remaining. Hence, we believe he has the understanding, experience and track record in Indian Football to build and take us forward, starting with the very next game.”

Khalid’s first engagement in the ISL was with NorthEast United where he signed as the Head of Academy in 2019-20. His breakthrough with the club came in 2020-21 when he was hired as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season and he led the Highlanders to the playoffs including a 10-game unbeaten streak.

ACES POPULAR CHOICE AWARDS | VOTING OPEN NOW - Click here to vote!

In lieu of his performances, Khalid was appointed as its head coach for the 2021-22 season, making him the first Indian permanent head coach of an ISL club. He also led Aizawl FC to the 2016–17 I-League title, making Aizawl the first club from Northeast region of India to win the national title. His heroics with Aizawl FC were noticed by the entire Indian football fraternity and his achievement took him to be the head coach at East Bengal and later Mohun Bagan.

Khalid expressed his delight on signing for Jamshedpur. He said, “I want to thank the club management to give me this opportunity and I feel very excited to join Jamshedpur FC. Our target is to bring Jamshedpur FC in a better position and for that we all must work hard to bring Jamshedpur on top.”

halid will be and taking charge of the squad immediately as the attention shifts to the Kalinga Super Cup where Jamshedpur’s first challenge is versus NorthEast United FC in Bhubaneswar on 10th January.

Related Topics

Khalid Jamil /

Jamshedpur FC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL: Jamshedpur FC appoints Khalid Jamil as head coach for remainder of the season
    Team Sportstar
  2. United Cup: Fernandez leads Canada to win over Chile; Pegula stunned by Great Britain’s Boulter
    AP
  3. Bancroft eyes Test opener’s role for Australia post Warner’s retirement
    PTI
  4. Brisbane International: Nadal to play former US Open champion Thiem in comeback match
    AFP
  5. Indian sports news wrap, December 31
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. ISL: Jamshedpur FC appoints Khalid Jamil as head coach for remainder of the season
    Team Sportstar
  2. Aston Villa good but want to get better, says boss Emery
    Reuters
  3. Premier League: Guardiola happy with Man City half-term report despite dip in standards
    AFP
  4. Serie A: Juventus beats Roma to close on leader Inter; Pulisic helps Milan win
    AP
  5. Premier League: Ten Hag slams Man Utd after ‘unnecessary’ Forest loss
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL: Jamshedpur FC appoints Khalid Jamil as head coach for remainder of the season
    Team Sportstar
  2. United Cup: Fernandez leads Canada to win over Chile; Pegula stunned by Great Britain’s Boulter
    AP
  3. Bancroft eyes Test opener’s role for Australia post Warner’s retirement
    PTI
  4. Brisbane International: Nadal to play former US Open champion Thiem in comeback match
    AFP
  5. Indian sports news wrap, December 31
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment