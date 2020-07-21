Premier League LIVE: Man City and Pep travel to Watford

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Premier League match between Manchester City and Watford at Vicarage Road.

MATCH PREVIEW:

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said Arsenal deserves credit for what it does on the pitch but he has little respect for them off it.

Arsenal knocked holder City out of the FA Cup with a 2-0 semifinal win on Saturday - days after Guardiola's side had a two-year UEFA ban from European football overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Spaniard Guardiola had previously taken aim at a group of nine Premier League clubs who reportedly wrote a letter to CAS to argue against City receiving a stay on its ban, which was due to allegations that it broke Financial Fair Play rules.

“After we were beaten we shake hands. The opponents always deserve my respect and credit,” Guardiola told reporters.

“And Arsenal, I have all the respect for what they are on the pitch, not much off the pitch - but on the pitch, a lot.”

City visits Watford later on Tuesday and finish its in the Premier League campaign with a home game against relegated Norwich City.