Football Football Aston Villa confirms broken ankle for Scotland star John McGinn Aston Villa and Scotland are reportedly set to be without John McGinn for three months after he sustained an ankle fracture. Ben Spratt 22 December, 2019 22:31 IST John McGinn being helped off the pitch at Villa Park. - Getty Images Ben Spratt 22 December, 2019 22:31 IST Scotland midfielder John McGinn suffered an ankle fracture in Premier League action against Southampton on Saturday, his club Aston Villa has confirmed.McGinn went down injured after just five minutes of Villa's 3-1 defeat at Villa Park, having caught his studs in the turf, and had to be helped off the pitch to be replaced by Marvelous Nakamba.Manager Dean Smith later revealed the player had gone for an X-ray, and the club revealed the extent of the injury on Sunday.It is reported McGinn - linked with Manchester United - is expected to miss three months following initial fears his season would be over.The news still comes as a sizeable blow to both Villa, which is 18th in the Premier League, and Scotland, as Steve Clarke's men aim to reach Euro 2020.McGinn has three league goals this term but netted an outstanding seven times in Euros qualifying for Scotland, with a play-off semifinal still to come against Israel on March 26. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos