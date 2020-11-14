Football Football Jose Mourinho gets suspended one-match European ban The Tottenham Hotspur manager was deemed to be responsible for the late kickoff of Spurs’ Europa League match at Royal Antwerp on October 29. Reuters 14 November, 2020 09:56 IST Mourinho's ban is deferred for a probationary period of one year. - REUTERS Reuters 14 November, 2020 09:56 IST Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has been handed a suspended one-match European competition ban, UEFA said on Friday.The Portuguese coach was deemed to be responsible for the late kickoff of Spurs’ Europa League match at Royal Antwerp on October 29.ALSO READ | Uruguay beats Colombia 3-0UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary body said the ban is deferred for a probationary period of one year.Tottenham was also fined EUR 25,000 (USD 29,565) for the late kickoff plus EUR 3,000 for a breach of UEFA’s equipment regulations.Spurs lost the match 1-0 in Belgium but top Group J on goal difference, ahead of Antwerp and LASK Linz. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos