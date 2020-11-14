Football

Jose Mourinho gets suspended one-match European ban

The Tottenham Hotspur manager was deemed to be responsible for the late kickoff of Spurs’ Europa League match at Royal Antwerp on October 29.

14 November, 2020 09:56 IST

Mourinho's ban is deferred for a probationary period of one year. - REUTERS

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has been handed a suspended one-match European competition ban, UEFA said on Friday.

The Portuguese coach was deemed to be responsible for the late kickoff of Spurs’ Europa League match at Royal Antwerp on October 29.

UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary body said the ban is deferred for a probationary period of one year.

Tottenham was also fined EUR 25,000 (USD 29,565) for the late kickoff plus EUR 3,000 for a breach of UEFA’s equipment regulations.

Spurs lost the match 1-0 in Belgium but top Group J on goal difference, ahead of Antwerp and LASK Linz.

