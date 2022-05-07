Juventus wins women's Serie A for record fifth straight year

Juventus won women's Serie A for the fifth season in a row on Saturday, completing a record run of league crowds with a match to spare in the current campaign.

The Turin giant clinched the title thanks to a 3-1 win over Sassuolo which maintained its five-point lead over Roma, which can no longer catch its rival.

Goals from Barbara Bonansea, Cristiana Girelli and Lisa Boattin made sure that former Arsenal coach Joe Montemurro would win the Italian title in his first season at the helm.

The run of five straight titles is one better than the prevous record established between 2010 and 2013 by Sassari Torres, which holds the highest number of league titles of any club in women's football with seven.

Juventus has been the dominant team in women's Serie A since being formed in 2017 and this year reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League, where it was eliminated by seven-time European champion Lyon.

It can complete a domestic double with a win over Roma in the Italian Cup final on May 22. It previously won the trophy in 2019.