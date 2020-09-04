Football Football Havertz leaves Germany camp for transfer talks at Chelsea Bayer's much sought after forward, Kai Havertz is headed to London to complete a possible transfer to Premier League club Chelsea. AP Stuttgart (Germany) 04 September, 2020 17:30 IST Kai Havertz has left the German national team's training camp to sort out a possible transfer to London-based team Chelsea. - Getty Images AP Stuttgart (Germany) 04 September, 2020 17:30 IST Germany forward Kai Havertz left the national team's training camp on Friday to try to complete his transfer from Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea.Leverkusen sports director Rudi Voeller said Havertz is traveling to London "so that Kai can now sort things out on the ground in London with our support."Germany coach Joachim Löw said he expected Havertz to sign for Chelsea soon. ℹ @kaihavertz29 has left the team hotel in Stuttgart. #DieMannschaft pic.twitter.com/KyY7dmmjxc— Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) September 4, 2020 "We knew that now, today or tomorrow, the final details were meant to be sorted out in his contract with Chelsea," Löw said in a video on the German soccer federation website, adding that Havertz "definitely wants to take this step."The signing of Havertz would likely complete an overhaul by Chelsea that has also seen striker Timo Werner, winger Hakim Ziyech, center back Thiago Silva and left back Ben Chilwell move to the English club."We are aware of the importance of this for Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Kai and want to approach this responsibly," Germany national team general manager Oliver Bierhoff said. "At the same time it is an honor and a distinction for German soccer when young German players are in demand at top international clubs." Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos