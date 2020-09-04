Football

Havertz leaves Germany camp for transfer talks at Chelsea

Bayer's much sought after forward, Kai Havertz is headed to London to complete a possible transfer to Premier League club Chelsea.

Germany forward Kai Havertz left the national team's training camp on Friday to try to complete his transfer from Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea.

Leverkusen sports director Rudi Voeller said Havertz is traveling to London "so that Kai can now sort things out on the ground in London with our support."

Germany coach Joachim Löw said he expected Havertz to sign for Chelsea soon.



"We knew that now, today or tomorrow, the final details were meant to be sorted out in his contract with Chelsea," Löw said in a video on the German soccer federation website, adding that Havertz "definitely wants to take this step."

The signing of Havertz would likely complete an overhaul by Chelsea that has also seen striker Timo Werner, winger Hakim Ziyech, center back Thiago Silva and left back Ben Chilwell move to the English club.

"We are aware of the importance of this for Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Kai and want to approach this responsibly," Germany national team general manager

Oliver Bierhoff said. "At the same time it is an honor and a distinction for German soccer when young German players are in demand at top international clubs."

