Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Karim Benzema set to leave Real Madrid: Reports

Benzema had a verbal agreement with the Spanish giant to keep him at the club till 2024 but it did not materialise. He will reportedly sign for a Saudi Arabia-based club.

Published : Jun 01, 2023 19:39 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Karim Benzema won the Ballon d’Or
Karim Benzema won the Ballon d’Or | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Karim Benzema won the Ballon d’Or | Photo Credit: AP

Former France forward Karim Benzema has decided to leave La Liga club Real Madrid after spending 14 years at the club, according to multiple reports.

Benzema had a verbal agreement with the Spanish giant to keep him at the club till 2024, that eventually did not materialise. He will reportedly sign for a Saudi Arabia-based club.

There have been rumours circulating about a lucrative three-year deal for Benzema from Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad, that will see him earn close to €100 million per year. He allegedly held talks with former teammate Cristian Ronaldo before taking a decision.

ALSO READ
Sevilla and the Europa League: An epic saga of blood, sweat, tears and more

Benzema has scored 353 goals and has 165 assists for Real Madrid, since joining the side in 2009 from Ligue 1 club Lyon. He has secured a total of 25 titles with Real, including five UEFA Champion Trophy and four league titles.

The 35-year-old was honoured with the prestigious Ballon d’Or award last year after playing a crucial role in Madrid’s success in the La Liga, UEFA Champions League and the Super Cup in the 2021/22 season, scoring 44 goals.

Benzema, on his 35th birthday, announced his retirement from international football just after the FIFA World Cup concluded last year, in which he could not participate after failing to recover in time from an injury. France went on to lose the finals to Argentina in penalty shootouts.

Related Topics

Karim Benzema /

Real Madrid /

La Liga 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Karim Benzema set to leave Real Madrid: Reports
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, June 1
    Team Sportstar
  3. MS Dhoni successfully undergoes knee surgery in Mumbai
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Vettori impressed by England record rather than ‘Bazball’ style
    AFP
  5. Messi to leave PSG at the end of season, confirms Galtier
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Karim Benzema set to leave Real Madrid: Reports
    Team Sportstar
  2. Harry Kane - Artificial intelligence can help reduce injuries
    Reuters
  3. Maanum signs new contract with Arsenal women
    AFP
  4. Manager Tudor to leave Marseille, says club president
    Reuters
  5. Bayern signs Chelsea duo Eriksson and Harder on three-year deal
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Karim Benzema set to leave Real Madrid: Reports
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, June 1
    Team Sportstar
  3. MS Dhoni successfully undergoes knee surgery in Mumbai
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Vettori impressed by England record rather than ‘Bazball’ style
    AFP
  5. Messi to leave PSG at the end of season, confirms Galtier
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment