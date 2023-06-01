Karim Benzema set to leave Real Madrid: Reports

Published : Jun 01, 2023 19:39 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Former France forward Karim Benzema has decided to leave La Liga club Real Madrid after spending 14 years at the club, according to multiple reports.

Benzema had a verbal agreement with the Spanish giant to keep him at the club till 2024, that eventually did not materialise. He will reportedly sign for a Saudi Arabia-based club.

There have been rumours circulating about a lucrative three-year deal for Benzema from Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad, that will see him earn close to €100 million per year. He allegedly held talks with former teammate Cristian Ronaldo before taking a decision.

Benzema has scored 353 goals and has 165 assists for Real Madrid, since joining the side in 2009 from Ligue 1 club Lyon. He has secured a total of 25 titles with Real, including five UEFA Champion Trophy and four league titles.

The 35-year-old was honoured with the prestigious Ballon d’Or award last year after playing a crucial role in Madrid’s success in the La Liga, UEFA Champions League and the Super Cup in the 2021/22 season, scoring 44 goals.

Benzema, on his 35th birthday, announced his retirement from international football just after the FIFA World Cup concluded last year, in which he could not participate after failing to recover in time from an injury. France went on to lose the finals to Argentina in penalty shootouts.