Serie A: Lazio hit with stand closure after monkey chants at Lukaku

In a statement, Serie A said that the three sections of the Stadio Olimpico where Lazio’s hardcore fans stand would be shut for the Roman club’s league fixture with Napoli on January 28.

Published : Jan 12, 2024 20:59 IST , MILAN - 2 MINS READ

AFP
AS Roma’s Romelu Lukaku with the official during the match.
AS Roma’s Romelu Lukaku with the official during the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

AS Roma’s Romelu Lukaku with the official during the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Lazio has been hit with a one-match stand closure after supporters directed monkey chants at Romelu Lukaku during its team’s midweek Italian Cup win over local rival Roma, Serie A said on Friday.

In a statement, Serie A said that the three sections of the Stadio Olimpico where Lazio’s hardcore fans stand would be shut for the Roman club’s league fixture with Napoli on January 28.

Lazio has been punished for “boorish, insulting and racially discriminatory monkey chanting” directed at Roma forward Lukaku from the Curva Nord and two adjacent sections “whenever he was in possession of the football”.

The statement continued that the racist abuse was clearly heard by four Italian Football Federation observers at the match and that they came from “90 per cent of the 16,000 fans in those areas of the ground”.

ALSO READ: Ten Hag happy as Casemiro, Martinez, Shaw return to training

Lazio has some of the most right-wing supporters in a country where fascist groups are a widespread phenomenon, including at Roma whose hardcore fans also have a long history of far-right links.

Wednesday’s incidents were the latest in a long line involving Lazio, which had been given a suspended one-match stand closure in April last year following anti-Semitic and racist chants during another derby with Roma.

Its supporters also brought France international Samuel Umtiti to tears last January during a match at Lecce.

It’s not the first time Lukaku has been targeted by fans in Italy, as he was racially abused by Juventus fans last season and monkey chanted at by Cagliari supporters in 2019, while still at Inter Milan.

The incident at Cagliari, which went unpunished by authorities, was then followed by Inter’s hardcore fans writing an open letter to Lukaku in which they said monkey chants weren’t racist.

ALSO READ: Barcelona loses Raphinha to hamstring injury

Lazio was also fined 50,000 euros for supporters breaking through a security cordon separating rival fans in the stadium and launching “beer and water bottles, flares, fireworks and firecrackers” at the Roma section, whose fans cost their club a 15,000 euro fine for responding in kind.

Home supporters also threw flares and bottles on the pitch during the match, one full beer hitting Roma midfielder Edoardo Bove on the neck after he was substituted in the second half.

The Rome derby is one of Europe’s most heated, and there were a series of scuffles and police charges before Wednesday’s match, while afterwards, Lazio fans raided a pub popular with Roma fans near the stadium, stabbing two people during the melee.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

