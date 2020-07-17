Premier League: Leicester City hit with triple injury blow for run-in

Leicester City will be without key midfielder James Maddison (hip) and defenders Ben Chilwell (thigh) and Christian Fuchs (groin) for its final two games of the season, hampering its bid for Champions League qualification.

Leicester beat Sheffield United 2-0 on Thursday to stay fourth in the league, ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United, which won 2-0 at Crystal Palace. The Foxes’ final two games of the season are at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday and at home to Manchester United on the final day.

All three missed the win over the Blades but manager Brendan Rodgers said their injuries would keep them sidelined for the rest of the campaign while Marc Albrighton (hip) is also a doubt.

‘Unfortunate’

“James and Ben wont play for the rest of the season, and Marc is doubtful for the weekend but may be available for Manchester United,” Rodgers told reporters. “Christian won’t be involved now for the rest of the season. He could be actually 12-14 weeks out. It was in and around his groin.”

Leicester already has Ricardo Pereira out of the side with injury while central defender Caglar Soyuncu is suspended for the final games. “We’ve got a few injuries, we’ve just been unfortunate. So that’s where were at,” Rodgers said.