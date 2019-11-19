Football Football Leonardo Bonucci renews Juventus contract until 2024 Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci stunningly left Juventus for AC Milan in 2017 but has now doubled down on his second spell with the club. Nicholas McGee 19 November, 2019 22:09 IST Initially signed from Bari in 2010, Leonardo Bonucci has made 376 appearances and scored 17 times for the Bianconeri. - Getty Images Nicholas McGee 19 November, 2019 22:09 IST Leonardo Bonucci has signed a contract extension with Juventus running until June 2024, the Serie A champion has confirmed.Italy centre-back Bonucci is in his second spell at Juve, having stunned the football world with a €42million switch to AC Milan in 2017.However, the 32-year-old was back in Turin for the start of the following campaign and he has now committed for the next four-and-a-half seasons.ALSO READ | Bonucci: There are still matches where Juve will need RonaldoInitially signed from Bari in 2010, Bonucci has made 376 appearances and scored 17 times for the Bianconeri.He has proved a pivotal figure under Maurizio Sarri, who was installed as Juventus head coach before the start of the 2019-20 season. OFFICIAL ✍ | @bonucci_leo19 a Bianconero until 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣4️⃣!https://t.co/HoW9l6MfT3 #Leo2024 pic.twitter.com/HOdEDj9l51— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) November 19, 2019 Bonucci is an ever-present in Serie A and the Champions League this term, while also featuring for the national team throughout its unblemished qualification campaign for Euro 2020.Monday's 9-1 thrashing of Armenia was Bonucci's 95th cap for Italy.Juve are also reported to be closing in on contract renewals for goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny and winger Juan Cuadrado. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos