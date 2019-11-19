Leonardo Bonucci renews Juventus contract until 2024

Leonardo Bonucci has signed a contract extension with Juventus running until June 2024, the Serie A champion has confirmed.

Italy centre-back Bonucci is in his second spell at Juve, having stunned the football world with a €42million switch to AC Milan in 2017.

However, the 32-year-old was back in Turin for the start of the following campaign and he has now committed for the next four-and-a-half seasons.

Initially signed from Bari in 2010, Bonucci has made 376 appearances and scored 17 times for the Bianconeri.

He has proved a pivotal figure under Maurizio Sarri, who was installed as Juventus head coach before the start of the 2019-20 season.

Bonucci is an ever-present in Serie A and the Champions League this term, while also featuring for the national team throughout its unblemished qualification campaign for Euro 2020.

Monday's 9-1 thrashing of Armenia was Bonucci's 95th cap for Italy.

Juve are also reported to be closing in on contract renewals for goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny and winger Juan Cuadrado.