MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain signs Lucas Hernandez from Bayern Munich

Aged 27, Hernandez has 33 appearances for Les Blues and has expanded his selection record, winning the FIFA World Cup in 2018 and the UEFA League of Nations in 2021.

Published : Jul 09, 2023 17:46 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Hernandez won the Europa League as well as the UEFA Super Cup with Atlético de Madrid, the club with which he made his professional debut in 2014.
File Photo: Hernandez won the Europa League as well as the UEFA Super Cup with Atlético de Madrid, the club with which he made his professional debut in 2014. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

File Photo: Hernandez won the Europa League as well as the UEFA Super Cup with Atlético de Madrid, the club with which he made his professional debut in 2014. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Paris Saint-Germain confirmed the signing of French defender Lucas Hernandez from Bayern Munich, the Ligue 1 club announced on Sunday.

Aged 27, Hernandez has 33 appearances for Les Blues and has expanded his selection record, winning the FIFA World Cup in 2018 and the UEFA League of Nations in 2021.

“I feel a lot of joy! I had been waiting to join PSG for a long time, it finally happened. It’s a very special day for me and I’m very happy to be here,” said Lucas Hernández.

Seriously injured against Australia in the first match of the French team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Lucas has not worn the blue jersey since.

ALSO READ: Nasser al-Khelaifi: ‘PSG will not let Kylian Mbappe go for free’; urges Frenchman to sign new contract

In 2019, Hernandez had joined Bayern Munich after winning the Europa League and the UEFA Super Cup with Atlético de Madrid, and won nine major trophies with the Bundesliga club, including the UEFA Champions League once, the Bundesliga four times and the German Super Cup twice.

PSG is undergoing several changes in its squad at the moment, after Lionel Messi left for Inter Miami and the contract of head coach Christophe Galtier was terminated prematurely.

Moreover, the club is under fire regarding the contract situation of its striker Kylian Mbappe, who will be able to leave for free next year, should be not sign a contract extension at the French capital.

Related stories

Related Topics

Lucas Hernandez /

PSG /

Paris Saint-Germain /

Bayern Munich

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain signs Lucas Hernandez from Bayern Munich
    Team Sportstar
  2. India beats Bangladesh by seven wickets in first women’s T20I
    PTI
  3. ISL 2023-24: The football fandom of Kolkata made me choose Mohun Bagan, says Anwar Ali
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. Mohun Bagan signs India defender Anwar Ali
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 3rd Test, Day 4: England 153/4 at lunch in 251 chase; Brook, Stokes take Eng past 150
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain signs Lucas Hernandez from Bayern Munich
    Team Sportstar
  2. Without honour and conscience: Dynamo Kiev blasts Fenerbahce for playing in Russia
    Reuters
  3. Leicester appoints former Man City and Chelsea keeper Caballero as assistant manager
    Reuters
  4. WATCH: This is going to be the most competive World Cup, USWNT captain Alex Morgan
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ballon d’Or-winning former Inter and Barcelona star Luis Suarez passes away
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain signs Lucas Hernandez from Bayern Munich
    Team Sportstar
  2. India beats Bangladesh by seven wickets in first women’s T20I
    PTI
  3. ISL 2023-24: The football fandom of Kolkata made me choose Mohun Bagan, says Anwar Ali
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. Mohun Bagan signs India defender Anwar Ali
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 3rd Test, Day 4: England 153/4 at lunch in 251 chase; Brook, Stokes take Eng past 150
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment