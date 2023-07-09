Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain signs Lucas Hernandez from Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain confirmed the signing of French defender Lucas Hernandez from Bayern Munich, the Ligue 1 club announced on Sunday.

Aged 27, Hernandez has 33 appearances for Les Blues and has expanded his selection record, winning the FIFA World Cup in 2018 and the UEFA League of Nations in 2021.

“I feel a lot of joy! I had been waiting to join PSG for a long time, it finally happened. It’s a very special day for me and I’m very happy to be here,” said Lucas Hernández.

Seriously injured against Australia in the first match of the French team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Lucas has not worn the blue jersey since.

ALSO READ: Nasser al-Khelaifi: ‘PSG will not let Kylian Mbappe go for free’; urges Frenchman to sign new contract

In 2019, Hernandez had joined Bayern Munich after winning the Europa League and the UEFA Super Cup with Atlético de Madrid, and won nine major trophies with the Bundesliga club, including the UEFA Champions League once, the Bundesliga four times and the German Super Cup twice.

PSG is undergoing several changes in its squad at the moment, after Lionel Messi left for Inter Miami and the contract of head coach Christophe Galtier was terminated prematurely.

Moreover, the club is under fire regarding the contract situation of its striker Kylian Mbappe, who will be able to leave for free next year, should be not sign a contract extension at the French capital.