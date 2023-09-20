Inter Miami vs Toronto LIVE streaming info, MLS: When and where to watch Messi play?

PREVIEW
Inter Miami will be on the lookout to return to winning ways as it takes on Toronto in the MLS Eastern Conference at DRV PNK Stadium on Thursday.
Inter, which was without Lionel Messi, suffered a huge setback in its playoff race after it fell to a 5-2 loss to Atlanta last week, its first defeat since the arrival of the Argentine talisman.
But it will have an easy way out in the form of Toronto, which is dead last in the Eastern Conference, right behind Inter.
Inter manager Gerardo Martino will be hoping Messi will be able make a comeback into the starting lineup, with his side looking woefully out of sorts against Atlanta in the last game. The World Cup winner did train with his teammates earlier this week, giving hopes to Miami fans.
