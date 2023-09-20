MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Inter Miami vs Toronto LIVE streaming info, MLS: When and where to watch Messi play?

MIA vs TOR: Get the preview, stats, predicted 11s and live streaming information of the MLS match between Toronto and Inter Miami. 

Published : Sep 20, 2023 16:40 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF takes the field for a Inter Miami CF Training Session at Florida Blue Training Center on September 19, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF takes the field for a Inter Miami CF Training Session at Florida Blue Training Center on September 19, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. | Photo Credit: Megan Briggs
infoIcon

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF takes the field for a Inter Miami CF Training Session at Florida Blue Training Center on September 19, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. | Photo Credit: Megan Briggs

PREVIEW

Inter Miami will be on the lookout to return to winning ways as it takes on Toronto in the MLS Eastern Conference at DRV PNK Stadium on Thursday.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo held scoreless as Al Nassr opens Asian Champions League campaign with 2-0 win vs. Persepolis

Inter, which was without Lionel Messi, suffered a huge setback in its playoff race after it fell to a 5-2 loss to Atlanta last week, its first defeat since the arrival of the Argentine talisman.

Predicted 11s
Inter Miami: Callender; Yedlin, Aviles, Miller, Alba; Arroyo, Busquets, Cremaschi; Messi, Campana, Farias
Toronto: Romero; Franklin, Rosted, Bradley, Petretta; Ibarra, Coello, Osorio; Insigne, Kerr, Bernardeschi

But it will have an easy way out in the form of Toronto, which is dead last in the Eastern Conference, right behind Inter.

Inter manager Gerardo Martino will be hoping Messi will be able make a comeback into the starting lineup, with his side looking woefully out of sorts against Atlanta in the last game. The World Cup winner did train with his teammates earlier this week, giving hopes to Miami fans.

Streaming/telecast information
When does the match start?
The MLS match between Inter Miami and Toronto will kick off at 5 am IST at the DRV PNK Stadium on September 21.
Where can I watch the MLS match between Inter Miami and Toronto?
The match can be live streamed on Apple TV+ in India. The match unfortunately, will not be telecast in India.

Related Topics

Inter Miami FC /

Lionel Messi /

MLS

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Inter Miami vs Toronto LIVE streaming info, MLS: When and where to watch Messi play?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023 Live Score and Updates, September 20: India trails 5-7 vs South Korea in men’s volleyball match, Indians in Men’s Fours final in rowing
    Team Sportstar
  3. Antim Panghal beats reigning World Champion Parrish in World Championships
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam eye ‘golden moments’ ahead of Para Asian Games
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Asian Games 2023, Men’s Volleyball LIVE Updates: India vs South Korea in action
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Inter Miami vs Toronto LIVE streaming info, MLS: When and where to watch Messi play?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mapi Leon, Patri Guijarro say leaving Spain women’s squad despite deal
    AFP
  3. Poland appoints Probierz as new coach after parting ways with Fernando Santos
    Reuters
  4. Manchester United goalkeeper Earps wins England Women’s Player of the Year
    Reuters
  5. Manchester City ‘in trouble’ after Silva adds to injury list, says Guardiola
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Inter Miami vs Toronto LIVE streaming info, MLS: When and where to watch Messi play?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023 Live Score and Updates, September 20: India trails 5-7 vs South Korea in men’s volleyball match, Indians in Men’s Fours final in rowing
    Team Sportstar
  3. Antim Panghal beats reigning World Champion Parrish in World Championships
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam eye ‘golden moments’ ahead of Para Asian Games
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Asian Games 2023, Men’s Volleyball LIVE Updates: India vs South Korea in action
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment