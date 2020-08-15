Football Football Liverpool boss Klopp named Premier League Manager of the Season Klopp's Liverpool side won 32 of its 38 league fixtures and amassed a club-record 99 points to seal the title with seven games to spare. Reuters 15 August, 2020 16:21 IST Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp with his Premier League medal. - Getty Images Reuters 15 August, 2020 16:21 IST Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was named the Premier League's Manager of the Season on Saturday after leading the Merseyside club to its first top-flight title in 30 years.Klopp's Liverpool side won 32 of its 38 league fixtures and amassed a club-record 99 points to seal the title with seven games to spare.Klopp, 53, beat Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers and Sheffield United coach Chris Wilder to the award. Liverpool set for record payday as clubs agree to delay cuts The German won the Manager of the Month award five times last season, surpassing Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola's four from the 2017-18 campaign.Klopp had been named League Managers' Association (LMA) manager of the year last month.Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, who provided 13 assists - second only to Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, was named Young Player of the Season on Friday.The 21-year-old came out on top of a shortlist that also included Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood, and Chelsea duo Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos