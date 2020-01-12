Firmino strikes as Liverpool goes 16 points clear at the top

Liverpool stretched its lead at the top of the Premier League to 16 points and set a record in the process as Roberto Firmino's first-half goal secured a battling 1-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Juergen Klopp's side was not at its best and needed to withstand a Spurs fightback after the break but hung on for a 20th win out of 21 league games this season.

Its total of 61 points is the most after 21 games of a Premier League season, beating Manchester City's 59 two seasons ago, and has never been surpassed in the Spanish, Italian, German or French leagues at the same stage.

Match highlights: Tottenham 0-1 Liverpool

Liverpool dominated the first half and it needed a superb block by Tottenham's 20-year-old defender Japhet Tanganga, handed his first league start, to deny Firmino with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain hitting the rebound against the post.

Firmino struck in the 37th minute, firing in from close range, and Liverpool ended the half in total control.

Spurs, without its injured talisman striker Harry Kane, was far more lively after the break as Liverpool's pace slowed.

Son Heung-min wasted a great chance to equalise after Liverpool was caught in possession and then substitute Giovani Lo Celso somehow missed the target with the goal gaping as Tottenham threw men forward.

Spurs could not find the equaliser though and Jose Mourinho's side has slipped to eighth in the table on 30 points from 22 games after winning only one of its last five league matches.