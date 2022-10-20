Football

Lukaku returns to team training for Inter Milan

Romelu Lukaku returned to team training with Inter Milan on Thursday as the Belgium striker recovers from a thigh injury which has kept him out of action since August.

20 October, 2022 17:10 IST
File Photo of Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku.

File Photo of Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku. | Photo Credit: AP

Lukaku hasn’t played for Inter since picking up the injury to his left thigh during training in the days after his team’s Serie A defeat at Lazio.

However he could be on the bench for Saturday’s fixture at Fiorentina and has a chance of featuring on Wednesday against Viktoria Plzen.

Inter will guarantee passage into the last 16 of the Champions League with a game to spare if it beats Plzen at the San Siro after getting the better of Barcelona in their last two Group C fixtures.

Simone Inzaghi’s side is five points behind group leaders Bayern Munich and currently sits seventh in Serie A, trailing league leaders Napoli by eight points.

