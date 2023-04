Manchester United beat Brighton and Hove Albion 7-6 on penalties at Wembley Stadium to reach the FA Cup final on Sunday

With both teams scoring their first five penalties, the shootout went to sudden death. Solly March missed his spot-kick, and Victor Lindelof scored the following penalty to send his team to the final.

The Red Devils will face Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the summit clash.

More to follow...