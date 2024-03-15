NWSL side Seattle Reign to retire jersey No. 15 of US soccer legend Megan Rapinoe

Former US women’s national soccer team star Megan Rapinoe will have her number 15 jersey retired by the Seattle Reign.

The National Women’s Soccer League club announced on Thursday it will celebrate the career of Rapinoe, who retired last year at age 38, on August 25 when the Reign play host to the North Carolina Courage.

Rapinoe was one of three players to wear a Seattle uniform from the team’s 2013 debut through the 2023 campaign. Her jersey is only the second to be retired by any NWSL team.

“I’ve lived so much life in this jersey and I’m humbled to see it retire alongside me,” Rapinoe said in a statement. “It represents so much more than myself -- a team, a city and a lifetime of memories.”

ALSO READ: Women’s EURO 2025: Lionesses to open Euro defence at Wembley against Sweden, to face France next

Rapinoe helped the US women capture Olympic gold in 2012 at London and capture Women’s World Cup crowns in 2015 and 2019.

She played 115 regular-season matches and 11 playoff games for Seattle, scoring 54 goals and setting up 28 others, both team records.

“It’s nearly impossible to put into words the impact Pinoe has had in this sport,” Reign coach Laura Harvey said.

“She cemented herself as one of the greatest and we’re proud to celebrate all that she has accomplished on the field while wearing the number 15.”

Rapinoe, was has received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, has been a social justice trailblazer, championing the cause of equal pay and conditions for women compared to men by the US Soccer Federation as well as advocating LGBTQ+ rights, racial justice and gender equity.