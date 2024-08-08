MagazineBuy Print

Live

MBSG 1-0 IAFFT LIVE updates, Durand Cup 2024: First match underway; Jason Cummings gives Mohun Bagan early lead against Indian Air Force

MBSG vs IAFFT: Catch all the LIVE updates from Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s clash against Indian Air Force Football Team in the Durand Cup 2024 in Kolkata.

Updated : Aug 08, 2024 16:12 IST

Team Sportstar
Mohun Bagan Super Giant player Salahudheen Adnan and Downtown Heroes Football Club's Mohammad Asrar Rehber (R) vie for the ball during a Durand Cup 2024 match.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant player Salahudheen Adnan and Downtown Heroes Football Club's Mohammad Asrar Rehber (R) vie for the ball during a Durand Cup 2024 match. | Photo Credit: PTI
lightbox-info

Mohun Bagan Super Giant player Salahudheen Adnan and Downtown Heroes Football Club's Mohammad Asrar Rehber (R) vie for the ball during a Durand Cup 2024 match. | Photo Credit: PTI

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Mohun Bagan vs Indian Air Force Durand Cup 2024 match in Kolkata.

  • August 08, 2024 16:09
    The moment Jason Cummings put the Mariners ahead

    Debasish Bhaduri/The Hindu

    WhatsApp Image 2024-08-08 at 16.06.25.jpeg

  • August 08, 2024 16:05
    GOAL
    4’- MBSG 1-0 IAFFT; CUMMINGS SCORES!

    Compounding pressure onto Indian Air Force’s forces the men in blue to give away the ball to the Mariners. It looked like it was Sahal who put Jason Cummings through on goal inside the box, who passed it past the goalie to give his an early lead.

  • August 08, 2024 16:04
    3’- MBSG 0-0 IAFFT; Great chance for the Mariners but squandered

    Early intent shown by Jose Molina’s boys. Liston floats in a ball but Jason Cummings misses the ball while attempting to hit it. It falls to Manvir Singh but the forward can’t get it on target.

  • August 08, 2024 16:01
    KICKOFF

    The Durand Cup 2024 match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and the Indian Air Force Football Team is underway at Kolkata’s Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

  • August 08, 2024 15:57
    The teams are out on the pitch

    As the dignitaries shake hands with the players, we are just moments away from kickoff.

  • August 08, 2024 15:53
    Match starting soon

    Both sides are getting in their final strides in before the match kicks off at the Kolkata stadium.

  • August 08, 2024 15:48
    Indian Air Force lineup
  • August 08, 2024 15:19
    Mohun Bagan lineup out

  • August 08, 2024 15:17
    Here’s a sneak peek into Mohun Bagan’s pre-match warmup

    Credit: Debasish Bhaduri/The Hindu

    WhatsApp Image 2024-08-08 at 15.15.35.jpeg

  • August 08, 2024 15:10
    The Mariners have arrived at the VYBK
  • August 08, 2024 15:03
    Look who’s in town for the Mariners!

    After penning a two-year contract extension, Dimi Petratos arrived in Kolkata last night.

  • August 08, 2024 14:54
    The Indian Air Force side is winless so far in the 2024 Durand Cup
  • August 08, 2024 14:36
    Where to watch Mohun Bagan vs Indian Air Force LIVE?

    MBSG v IAFFT LIVE stream info, Durand Cup 2024: Where to watch Mohun Bagan vs Indian Air Force match?

    Here’s all you need to know about the LIVE telecast and streaming information about Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s clash against Indian Air Force FT in the 2024 Durand Cup.

Related Topics

Mohun Bagan Super Giant /

Durand Cup /

Durand Cup 2024

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
