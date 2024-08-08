MBSG 1-0 IAFFT LIVE updates, Durand Cup 2024: First match underway; Jason Cummings gives Mohun Bagan early lead against Indian Air Force

- August 08, 2024 16:09The moment Jason Cummings put the Mariners ahead
Debasish Bhaduri/The Hindu
- August 08, 2024 16:05GOAL4’- MBSG 1-0 IAFFT; CUMMINGS SCORES!
Compounding pressure onto Indian Air Force’s forces the men in blue to give away the ball to the Mariners. It looked like it was Sahal who put Jason Cummings through on goal inside the box, who passed it past the goalie to give his an early lead.
- August 08, 2024 16:043’- MBSG 0-0 IAFFT; Great chance for the Mariners but squandered
Early intent shown by Jose Molina’s boys. Liston floats in a ball but Jason Cummings misses the ball while attempting to hit it. It falls to Manvir Singh but the forward can’t get it on target.
- August 08, 2024 16:01KICKOFF
The Durand Cup 2024 match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and the Indian Air Force Football Team is underway at Kolkata’s Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.
- August 08, 2024 15:57The teams are out on the pitch
As the dignitaries shake hands with the players, we are just moments away from kickoff.
- August 08, 2024 15:53Match starting soon
Both sides are getting in their final strides in before the match kicks off at the Kolkata stadium.
- August 08, 2024 15:48Indian Air Force lineup
- August 08, 2024 15:19Mohun Bagan lineup out
- August 08, 2024 15:17Here’s a sneak peek into Mohun Bagan’s pre-match warmup
Credit: Debasish Bhaduri/The Hindu
- August 08, 2024 15:10The Mariners have arrived at the VYBK
- August 08, 2024 15:03Look who’s in town for the Mariners!
After penning a two-year contract extension, Dimi Petratos arrived in Kolkata last night.
- August 08, 2024 14:54The Indian Air Force side is winless so far in the 2024 Durand Cup
- August 08, 2024 14:36Where to watch Mohun Bagan vs Indian Air Force LIVE?
