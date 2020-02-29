I-League leader Mohun Bagan gears up for TRAU clash

Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) FC will be playing host to runaway I-League leader Mohun Bagan at the Khuman Lumpak Stadium in Imphal on Sunday.

TRAU forged a seven-game unbeaten run and rose to third on the points table but is now winless in five games -- drawing twice and losing on three occasions. As a result, TRAU finds itself just one point clear of the relegation zone with a goal difference of -10.

“It has been a tough period for us. We have created chances but we have somehow lacked the killer instinct going forward in order to see off games but we are trying to improve with each passing day. I believe the results will start to show, like they have before," said Princewill Emeka, TRAU's skipper, ahead of the game.

“Mohun Bagan have been the best team in the league this season. It’s going to be a really difficult challenge for us but since we faced them last time in December, we have evolved a lot as a unit," he addded.

Mohun Bagan coach Kibu Vicuna remains wary of the challenge on Sunday and weighed in by acknowledging TRAU’s progression in the league. “TRAU have included some good players. They have come a long way. We have to remain focused and play to the best of our abilities," he said.

There has been little to worry about in the Green and Maroon camp but Daniel Cyrus’ fitness still hangs in the balance, confirmed Vicuna.

The reverse leg in Kalyani saw Mohun Bagan overwhelm the league debutant, scoring four past TRAU. A win for Bagan will be yet another step in its journey to I-League glory.

The match is scheduled for a 5 pm kick-off and will be broadcast LIVE on 1Sports and the 1Sports Facebook Page. Online streaming is also available on the Fancode app and website.