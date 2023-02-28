Football

Real Betis playmaker Fekir out for season with knee injury

The France international needs surgery after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the 3-2 win over Elche on Friday in La Liga.

AFP
28 February, 2023 17:07 IST
28 February, 2023 17:07 IST
Nabil Fekir reacts after a fall during the Spanish League football match between Elche CF and Real Betis.

Nabil Fekir reacts after a fall during the Spanish League football match between Elche CF and Real Betis. | Photo Credit: Jose Jordan / AFP

The France international needs surgery after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the 3-2 win over Elche on Friday in La Liga.

Real Betis playmaker Nabil Fekir has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury, the Spanish club confirmed Monday.

The France international needs surgery after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the 3-2 win over Elche on Friday in La Liga.

Also Read
Can Manchester United really win a quadruple of trophies?

Real Betis, fifth, is fighting to qualify for the Champions League and has been drawn against Premier League giant Manchester United in the Europa League.

“Nabil Fekir suffered a hyperextension of his left knee in one of the last moves of the match against Elche CF last Friday,” said Betis in a statement.

“Tests carried out by Real Betis’s medical services have confirmed that he has an anterior cruciate ligament injury in his knee.

“The player will have to undergo surgery in the coming days to resolve the injury, which means he will miss the rest of the season.”

Fekir, 29, has been a key player for Betis since joining from Lyon in 2019, winning the Copa del Rey with the Andalucian side last season.

Betis’s other key creative midfielder, Sergio Canales, is returning from a muscular injury and is expected to be fit for the trip to Old Trafford on March 9.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

League Cup Final: Manchester United vs Newcastle United in pictures

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us