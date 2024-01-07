MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Serie A 2023-24: Ten-man Napoli succumbs to Torino’s charge in 3-0 rampage

Napoli will look to turn things around when it hosts bottom side Salernitana on Saturday, while Torino will hopes to continue its momentum at Genoa.

Published : Jan 07, 2024 23:02 IST , TURIN - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Torino’s players celebrate their 3-0 win after the Serie A match between Torino and Napoli at the Grande Torino Stadium in Turin, Italy, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024.
Torino’s players celebrate their 3-0 win after the Serie A match between Torino and Napoli at the Grande Torino Stadium in Turin, Italy, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Torino’s players celebrate their 3-0 win after the Serie A match between Torino and Napoli at the Grande Torino Stadium in Turin, Italy, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Napoli’s Serie A title defence suffered another setback as it lost 3-0 at Torino on Sunday, with strikes by Antonio Sanabria, Nikola Vlasic and Alessandro Buongiorno moving the hosts into the top 10.

With only one win in its last six league games, Napoli fell to ninth in the standings with 28 points, trailing leader Inter Milan by 20 and only one point ahead of Torino at the halfway stage of the season.

The host pounced on the advantage once Napoli was reduced to 10 men when second-half substitute Pasquale Mazzocchi, recently signed from Salernitana, was sent off for a high-boot challenge on Valentino Lazaro just five minutes into his debut.

“It is not the most beautiful victory,” Torino head coach Ivan Juric told  DAZN.

ALSO READ: FA Cup: Foden double fires Man City to 5-0 win over Huddersfield

“With the sending-off it all became a bit easier today, but I have experienced many beautiful matches at the helm of Toro.

“Even in Florence (in a 1-0 loss to Florentina) we dominated without being able to win it; today it went well... we had a good match, we have to keep working like this, and the guys have to keep believing in their means.”

Torino’s methodical offensive finally broke through just before halftime when Ivan Ilic’s free kick took a deflection from Duvan Zapata and fell to Sanabria for a quick finish.

“Perfect week with renewal and goals, I am very happy to have extended with this club,” said Sanabria, who signed a two-year contract extension on Thursday.

“I felt great here from the first day, the people immediately transmitted their love to me.”

ALSO READ: Madrid will be patient with Guler after debut, boss Ancelotti says

The host doubled its lead early in the second half when Vlasic got the ball from Zapata and dribbled his way into an opening before finding the corner of the net.

Torino sealed its first win over Napoli since 2015 when Lazaro’s corner kick was headed home by Buongiorno, making it 3-0 shortly after the hour mark.

Napoli will look to turn things around when it hosts bottom side Salernitana on Saturday, while Torino will hopes to continue its momentum at Genoa.

Related Topics

Napoli /

Serie A 2023-24 /

Serie A /

Torino

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A 2023-24: Ten-man Napoli succumbs to Torino’s charge in 3-0 rampage
    Reuters
  2. FA Cup: Foden double fires Man City to 5-0 win over Huddersfield
    Reuters
  3. SA20 is for just four weeks and you can still play Test cricket: former South Africa captain Graeme Smith
    PTI
  4. Odisha Juggernauts rises to top of Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 table with victory over Telugu Yoddhas
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I Highlights: Australia trumps India by six wickets to level series
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Serie A 2023-24: Ten-man Napoli succumbs to Torino’s charge in 3-0 rampage
    Reuters
  2. FA Cup: Foden double fires Man City to 5-0 win over Huddersfield
    Reuters
  3. Chelsea’s Kerr latest women’s player to suffer ACL injury
    Reuters
  4. Serie A: Milan ease to 3-0 win at Empoli
    Reuters
  5. Verona striker Henry denounces death threats after Inter Milan penalty miss
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A 2023-24: Ten-man Napoli succumbs to Torino’s charge in 3-0 rampage
    Reuters
  2. FA Cup: Foden double fires Man City to 5-0 win over Huddersfield
    Reuters
  3. SA20 is for just four weeks and you can still play Test cricket: former South Africa captain Graeme Smith
    PTI
  4. Odisha Juggernauts rises to top of Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 table with victory over Telugu Yoddhas
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I Highlights: Australia trumps India by six wickets to level series
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment