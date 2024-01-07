MagazineBuy Print

FA Cup: Foden double fires Man City to 5-0 win over Huddersfield

Phil Foden scored twice as holders Manchester City cruised into the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 5-0 win over Huddersfield Town on Sunday.

Published : Jan 07, 2024 22:53 IST , MANCHESTER, England - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Jeremy Doku of Manchester City celebrates scoring his team’s fifth goal with teammate Phil Foden during the FA Cup Third Round match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town.
Jeremy Doku of Manchester City celebrates scoring his team's fifth goal with teammate Phil Foden during the FA Cup Third Round match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Jeremy Doku of Manchester City celebrates scoring his team's fifth goal with teammate Phil Foden during the FA Cup Third Round match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Phil Foden scored twice as holders Manchester City cruised into the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 5-0 win over Huddersfield Town on Sunday, with playmaker Kevin De Bruyne making a welcome return after four months out with a hamstring injury.

Fielding a strong side, City suffered a setback when it lost defender Manuel Akanji to injury early in the first half, but Foden’s superb finishing and De Bruyne’s comeback gave coach Pep Guardiola plenty to be happy about.

Huddersfield, who is hovering just above the relegation zone in England’s second-tier Championship, fell behind in the 33rd minute when Foden rifled the ball into the net from a tight angle, and striker Julian Alvarez poked home a second four minutes later.

READ | Chelsea’s Kerr latest women’s player to suffer ACL injury

De Bruyne entered the fray in the 57th minute and City added its third a minute later as Norwegian winger Oscar Bobb tried to pick out the Belgian at the far post, only to see his deflected cross loop into the net to make it 3-0.

Foden added his second with a precise shot from the edge of the area in the 65th minute, and nine minutes later De Bruyne teed up fellow substitute Jeremy Doku to complete the rout.

Elsewhere, City’s Premier League rivals struggled as the lower-tier clubs made their presence felt in the cup competition to force some potentially lucrative replays.

Luton Town played out a scoreless draw at home against Bolton Wanderers, and Nottingham Forest were held to a 2-2 draw at the City Ground by Blackpool, with West Ham United and Bristol City ending in a 1-1 stalemate.

Leeds United had no such problems as striker Patrick Bamford netted a brilliant volley in a 3-0 hammering of Peterborough United, and West Bromwich Albion cruised to a 4-1 win at home to Aldershot Town.

