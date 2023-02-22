Bayern vs PSG: Neymar in danger of missing Champions League clash after ligament damage

Paris Saint-Germain gave an injury update on Neymar and Nuno Mendes after its 4-3 win over LOSC Lille at Parc des Princes on Sunday.

Neymar picked up the injury at the start of the second half after the Brazil forward scored PSG’s second goal before the interval .PSG led 2-1 when Neymar was stretchered off following contact with Lille’s Benjamin Andre.

The Brazilian, who damaged the same ankle at the World Cup in Qatar, gave PSG a 2-0 lead at the end of a fast-developing collective move he also started, slotting the ball into an empty net from Vitinha’s assist.

A couple of days ago, the club had confirmed that he had suffered a sprained ankle, but their was no fracture. A ligament assessment was done within 48 hours and damage was found in the same.

“New examinations taken today confirm a sprained ankle for Neymar Jr , with ligament damage. A new point will be made at the beginning of next week,” PSG said in a statement.

While it looks most likely that he is ruled out of the Marseille match, no update was given on his availability for the Champions League fixture against Bayern Munich next month.

PSG lost the first leg against Bayern Munich last week, when its former player Kingsley Coman scored the winner in a 0-1 loss at home and