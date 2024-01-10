MagazineBuy Print

Osimhen hits back at Kvaratskhelia’s agent in war of words

Osimhen, currently on international duty with Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations, took to social media on Wednesday with a strongly worded response to Jugeli’s claims.

Published : Jan 10, 2024 21:01 IST

Reuters
FILE - Osimhen and Nigeria begin the AFCON with a game against Equatorial Guinea on Sunday.
FILE - Osimhen and Nigeria begin the AFCON with a game against Equatorial Guinea on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE - Osimhen and Nigeria begin the AFCON with a game against Equatorial Guinea on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AP

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has replied angrily to suggestions that he would leave the Serie A side for Saudi Arabia at the end of this season from agent Mamuka Jugeli, who represents club teammate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

On Tuesday, Jugeli told  1TV of Georgia that although Osimhen has signed a new contract with Napoli, he believes the Nigerian will move to Saudi Arabia once this season concludes.

Osimhen, currently on international duty with Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations, took to social media on Wednesday with a strongly worded response to Jugeli’s claims.

“Dear Mamuka Jugeli, you are a piece of filth and a disgrace. I’m embarrassed at your sense of reasoning,” Osimhen posted on Instagram, going on to use a strong swear word to describe the agent.

ALSO READ: AC Milan loans Daniel Maldini to Monza

“Keep my name out of your mouth!!!,” Osimhen added.

Osimhen’s own agent Roberto Calenda posted his response on Wednesday to Jugeli, who also stated that Georgian winger Kvaratskhelia would never accept such a transfer for any money.

“The alleged words of agent Mamuka Jugeli are bad, superficial and unacceptable. These words create problems for my player Victor Osimhen with Napoli fans without any reason or real of the reality,” Calenda wrote on X.

The argument comes at a time when Napoli is struggling in the defence of its league title, without a win in three league games and in ninth place in the standings.

“We have just signed a contract renewal, and Victor’s only wish, in addition to the Africa Cup of Nations, is to help Napoli. Everything else is rubbish,” Calenda said.

Osimhen and Nigeria begin the AFCON with a game against Equatorial Guinea on Sunday.

