MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PSG gets hard-fought 2-1 win over Nantes to extend lead in Ligue 1

PSG moved to 36 points, six points clear of AS Monaco, which beat Stade Rennais 2-1. Third-placed Nice are on 29 points and will host Reims on Sunday.

Published : Dec 10, 2023 08:15 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward Bradley Barcola (R) scores a goal against Nantes.
Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward Bradley Barcola (R) scores a goal against Nantes. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward Bradley Barcola (R) scores a goal against Nantes. | Photo Credit: AFP

Randal Kolo Muani’s late goal helped Paris St Germain secure a 2-1 victory over Nantes on Saturday to claim an eighth straight Ligue 1 win and extend their lead at the top of the standings.

PSG moved to 36 points, six points clear of AS Monaco, which beat Stade Rennais 2-1. Third-placed Nice are on 29 points and will host Reims on Sunday.

“The win is a great boost for what’s to come. It was hard for us but we defended very well from the first minute. I think we were good enough to deserve to win,” PSG manager Luis Enrique told a news conference.

ALSO READ | Man Utd slumps to humiliating 3-0 home loss to Bournemouth

Bradley Barcola opened the scoring for PSG in the 41st minute when he found space in the six-yard box following a solo run from the left, scoring his first goal since joining the capital side in August.

“We went looking for a player like Barcola, an under-21 international but with a lot of quality, because we like him a lot,” Enrique said.

“He is the present and future of the club. We like the young players who can come to the club to know that we will give them confidence and they will play. He scored a great goal and played an exceptional game.”

Mostafa Mohamed equalised for the visitors in the 55th minute from a corner, seizing on some poor defending to head home from close range past goalkeeper Arnau Tenas, who replaced the suspended Gianluigi Donnarumma.

France international Kolo Muani scored against his former team to restore the lead for PSG seven minutes from time by capitalising on a rebound after a save by Alban Lafont following a set piece.

“It’s good to see my old team mates again. It was a strange feeling, to be on the opposing side,” Kolo Muani told Canal+.

“We had to take the three points today. We played some good football and that’s reassuring. Even if we weren’t able to capitalise on a few chances, we were still in control of the game.”

READ MORE | Aston Villa beats Arsenal 1-0 for club record 15th straight home victory

Luis Enrique’s side travels to Borussia Dortmund in a key Champions League Group F game on Wednesday knowing it must win to be sure of reaching the last 16.

“We’ve been working hard all week for the match that’s coming up,” Kolo Muani added. “We’re very confident and we know we’ve got a big game ahead of us there.

“We have a very strong squad so we’re very confident about facing Dortmund.”

Related Topics

PSG /

Randal Kolo Muani /

FC Nantes

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PSG gets hard-fought 2-1 win over Nantes to extend lead in Ligue 1
    Reuters
  2. Columbus Crew beats LAFC 2-1 to win MLS Cup for third time
    Reuters
  3. Aston Villa beats Arsenal 1-0 for club record 15th straight home victory
    Reuters
  4. Humble beginnings, big dreams: Vrinda Dinesh’s journey to the WPL
    Shayan Acharya
  5. IND-W vs ENG-W Live Streaming Info, 3rd T20I: When and where to watch India Women vs England Women T20 series 2023?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. PSG gets hard-fought 2-1 win over Nantes to extend lead in Ligue 1
    Reuters
  2. Columbus Crew beats LAFC 2-1 to win MLS Cup for third time
    Reuters
  3. Aston Villa beats Arsenal 1-0 for club record 15th straight home victory
    Reuters
  4. Serie A: Lazio dominates but draws 1-1 at 10-man Verona, Inter hosts Udinese
    AP
  5. La Liga 2023: Brave Girona can win La Liga, says Xavi ahead of Barca clash
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PSG gets hard-fought 2-1 win over Nantes to extend lead in Ligue 1
    Reuters
  2. Columbus Crew beats LAFC 2-1 to win MLS Cup for third time
    Reuters
  3. Aston Villa beats Arsenal 1-0 for club record 15th straight home victory
    Reuters
  4. Humble beginnings, big dreams: Vrinda Dinesh’s journey to the WPL
    Shayan Acharya
  5. IND-W vs ENG-W Live Streaming Info, 3rd T20I: When and where to watch India Women vs England Women T20 series 2023?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment