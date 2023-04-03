Football

Peru removed as host of 2023 FIFA Under-17 Men’s World Cup

FIFA cited Peru’s inability “to fulfill its commitments to completing the infrastructure required to stage the tournament.”

AP
ZURICH 03 April, 2023 21:08 IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Peru was stripped of hosting the men’s Under-17 World Cup on Monday because FIFA said the country was not ready to stage the tournament later this year.

Peru was stripped of hosting the men’s Under-17 World Cup on Monday because FIFA said the country was not ready to stage the tournament later this year.

FIFA did not name a replacement host for the 24-team tournament scheduled to be played from Nov. 10-Dec. 2.

The decision comes one week after FIFA took the men’s Under-20 World Cup from Indonesia because that country did not want to host Israel at its tournament in May.

“There is now not sufficient time to secure the required investment and complete the necessary work with the Peruvian government ahead of the tournament start date,” FIFA said.

FIFA picked both Peru and Indonesia in 2019 to host the respective 2021 editions of the tournaments. Both have been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Argentina wants to stage the Under-20 World Cup. FIFA is expected to confirm a host nation this week.

