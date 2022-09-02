PSG fined €10 million by UEFA for breaching FFP rules; Barcelona and Man City exempt

PSG (Paris Saint-Germain), Inter Milan and Juventus along with five other clubs were penalised by the UEFA for not complying with the Financial Fair Play rules and were fined a cumulative amount of 172 million euros, the European football body confirmed on Friday.

The Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) First Chamber, chaired by Sunil Gulati, announced that eight clubs - AC Milan (ITA), AS Monaco (FRA), AS Roma (ITA), Beşiktaş JK (TUR), FC Internazionale Milano (ITA), Juventus (ITA), Olympique de Marseille (FRA) and Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) - did not comply with the break-even requirement.

Club Total Amount Unconditional Amount AS Monaco (FRA) €2 million €0.3 million Olympique de Marseille (FRA) €2 million €0.3 million Besiktas JK (TUR) €4 million €0.6 million AC Milan (ITA) €15 million €2.0 million Juventus (ITA) €23 million €3.5 million FC Internazionale Milano (ITA) €26 million €4.0 million AS Roma (ITA) €35 million €5.0 million Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) €65 million €10.0 million

The amount will be withheld from any revenues these clubs earn from participating in UEFA club competitions or paid directly. Of this amount, €26 million (15 percent) shall be paid in full while the remaining balance of €146 million (85 percent) is conditional depending on these clubs’ compliance with the targets stated in the respective settlement agreement.

The Chamber also announced that 19 clubs escaped the fines owing to emergency measures during the COVID-19 outbreak or its outstanding profits in the previous break-even results.

Borussia Dortmund (GER), Chelsea FC (ENG), FC Barcelona (ESP), FC Basel 1893 (SUI), 1.FC Union Berlin (GER), Fenerbahçe SK (TUR), Feyenoord (NED), Leicester City FC (ENG), Manchester City FC (ENG), Olympique Lyonnais (FRA), Rangers (SCO), Real Betis Balompié (ESP), Royal Antwerp FC (BEL), Sevilla FC (ESP), SS Lazio (ITA), SSC Napoli (ITA), Trabzonspor AŞ (TUR), VFL Wolfsburg (GER) and West Ham United FC (ENG) were the clubs which benefitted from the above measures.