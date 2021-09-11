PSG vs Clermont Live Score: League leader PSG vs newly promoted Clermont Foot

Welcome to Sportstar's live commentary for the PSG vs Clermont Ligue 1 encounter on Saturday. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through all the action as it unfurls at the Parc Des Princes Stadium.

8:00 pm- STAT ATTACK time!!!

Clermont is the 27th team Kylian Mbappe is set to face in Ligue 1. He has scored against 25 of the other 26.

PSG is unbeaten in last 28 home games against newly promoted sides with 26 wins and two draws.

7:40 pm- LINEUPS OUT!! (Kylian Mbappe starts)

PSG XI: Donnarumma (GK), Hakimi, Kimpembe, Marquinhos (c), Abdou Diallo, Rafinha, Danilo Pereira, Herrera, Draxler, Gueye, Mbappe

Subs: Kehrer, Tavares Mendes, Bithshiabu, Wijnaldum, Dina Ebimbe, Bitu Mazala, Icardi, Yansane, Navas (GK)

Coach: Mauricio Pochettino

Clermont Foot 63 XI: Desmas (GK), Hountondji, Nsimba, Zedadka, Ogier (c), Berthomier, Abdul Samed, Gastien, Allevinah, Dossou, Hamel

Subs: Djoco (GK), Billong, Arial Mendy, Seidu, Khaoui, Iglesias, Oriol Busquets, Tell, Rashani

Coach: Pascal Gastien

Preview

League leader Paris Saint-Germain's next challenge is the home fixture against the newly promoted side Clermont Foot 63 on Saturday.

Both teams have played four games each so far. While PSG has won all of its games and sits comfortably at the top of the table, Clermont is not too far behind with two wins and two draws placing them at third.

READ MORE: Ligue 1: PSG kept waiting for record-setting Messi's home bow

Mauricio Pochettino will have to work without his South American stars, Lionel Messi, Neymar and Angel Di Maria as all of them were involved in representing their countries in the World Cup qualifiers barely 36 hours before the kickoff.

That also means that Paris will have to wait a little more for Messi's home debut.

There are doubts over Kylian Mbappe's fitness who left the France camp with a calf injury he suffered in its first World Cup qualifier of the international break against Bosnia and Herzegovina. However, Pochettino told a press conference that he expected Mbappe to recover in time for the match.

Where to watch?