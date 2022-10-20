Football

Real Madrid breezes past rock-bottom Elche

Real Madrid tops the table with 28 points, six ahead second-placed Barcelona which has a game in hand and hosts Villarreal on Thursday.

Reuters
20 October, 2022 02:59 IST
20 October, 2022 02:59 IST
Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates.

Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates. | Photo Credit: PABLO MORANO

Real Madrid tops the table with 28 points, six ahead second-placed Barcelona which has a game in hand and hosts Villarreal on Thursday.

Federico Valverde, Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio scored to give Real Madrid a comfortable 3-0 win at bottom side Elche in LaLiga on Wednesday and the leader also had three goals disallowed by VAR for offside in the build-ups.

Real Madrid tops the table with 28 points, six ahead second-placed Barcelona which has a game in hand and hosts Villarreal on Thursday.

In-form Valverde gave Real the lead in the 11th minute with a brilliant technical strike from the edge of the area.

The champion dominated the game throughout and had several chances other than the three efforts ruled out, one by David Alaba and two from Benzema.

Benzema extended Real’s lead in the 75th minute after neat interplay with Rodrygo, who assisted the Ballon D’Or winner with a clever back-heel pass.

Substitute Asensio added the third one minute from time, firing home a close-range finish from Rodrygo’s cross.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Watch: Benzema, Putellas win Ballon d’Or, Mane wins Socrates award

WATCH: FIFA U17 WWC - USA hammers India 8-0 in record-breaking opening win

Discipline, encouragement pushes U-17 forward Thanglalsoun Gangte ahead

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us