Five-star Atletico Madrid cruises to 5-2 win over Real Valladolid

Nahuel Molina, Jose Maria Gimenez and Alvaro Morata were all on target for Atletico in the first half as the Madrid side won the match 5-2.

Reuters
01 May, 2023 07:37 IST
Atletico Madrid forward Memphis Depay celebrates after scoring his team’s fifth goal during the La Liga match against Real Valladolid at the Jose Zorilla stadium in Valladolid on April 30, 2023.

Atletico Madrid forward Memphis Depay celebrates after scoring his team’s fifth goal during the La Liga match against Real Valladolid at the Jose Zorilla stadium in Valladolid on April 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Atletico Madrid thrashed Real Valladolid 5-2 away in La Liga on Sunday to move two points behind its second-placed city rivals Real Madrid.

Nahuel Molina, Jose Maria Gimenez and Alvaro Morata were all on target for Atletico in the first half while an own goal from Joaquin and Memphis Depay added to their tally late on after Valladolid had fought back to 3-2.

With six games to play, third-placed Atletico climbed to 66 points, closing the gap to Real, who won 4-2 against lowly Almeria on Saturday. Barcelona, top with 79 points, moved a step closer to their 27th LaLiga title with a 4-0 win over Real Betis on Saturday.

Defender Molina opened the scoring for visitor Atletico in the 20th minute with a close-range strike from a counter-attack and Gimenez extended its lead four minutes later with a towering header from a free kick by Antoine Griezmann.

Morata scored the third with a tap-in from another Griezmann cross in the 38th, but Valladolid battled back, scoring their first from the penalty spot through Cyle Larin after Mario Hermoso fouled Gonzalo Plata inside the box.

Sergio Escudero scored Valladolid’s second in the 74th minute with a header from a corner but Atletico kept their cool and scored their fourth 12 minutes later, with Joaquin netting an own goal after trying to clear a cross from Angel Correa.

Depay secured Atletico’s eighth win in their last nine league games with a brilliant individual goal in added time, dribbling past three defenders before scoring with a tidy finish from a counter-attack.

