England’s Reece James to miss FIFA World Cup due to knee injury - reports

England right back James sustained the injury in the Champions League in October.

Reuters
09 November, 2022 15:19 IST
Chelsea defender Reece James has 15 caps for England.

Chelsea defender Reece James has 15 caps for England. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

England right back Reece James will miss the World Cup in Qatar due to a knee injury, British media reported on Wednesday, a day before Gareth Southgate is due to name his 26-man squad for the tournament.

The 22-year-old defender, who has 15 caps, sustained the injury playing for Chelsea against AC Milan in the Champions League last month.

ALSO READ - FIFA World Cup squad: Who will make England’s 26-man squad?

In a news conference on Tuesday, Chelsea manager Graham Potter had said James was only taking part in light training. “No miracles, unfortunately,” he added of James’ recovery. “He’s progressing well. Reece was outside today, had a little jog, but nothing to report in terms of anything else.”

England opens its World Cup campaign against Iran on November 21.

