Football Football Grant's extra time goal gives Sydney FC fifth A-League title Rhyan Grant scored the extra-time winner as Sydney FC claimed a record fifth A-League title with a 1-0 victory over Melbourne City in a pulsating Australian championship final. Reuters Sydney 30 August, 2020 19:42 IST Anthony Caceres of Sydney is tackled by Nathaniel Atkinson of Melbourne City during the A-League Grand Final match at Bankwest Stadium in Sydney. - Reuters Photo Reuters Sydney 30 August, 2020 19:42 IST Rhyan Grant scored the extra-time winner as Sydney FC claimed a record fifth A-League title with a 1-0 victory over Melbourne City in a pulsating Australian championship final at Western Sydney Stadium on Sunday.After 100 minutes of entertaining deadlock, the Socceroos fullback ghosted in behind the defence to chest a sublime angled pass from midfielder Luke Brattan into the net at the far post.The grand final victory brought an end to an 11-month campaign and gave Sydney back-to-back titles for the first time, moving them above four-times champions Melbourne Victory in the list of most decorated A-League clubs.Sydney had dominated the regular season, which was halted for almost four months due to the coronavirus outbreak and needed all three Melbourne-based teams and the Wellington Phoenix to relocate to New South Wales to finish it. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos