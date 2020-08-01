Football Juventus vs Roma LIVE: Ronaldo and Co. take on I Giallorossi in final Serie A clash Juventus vs Roma LIVE: Catch the score, commentary, stats, goals and updates from the Serie A match at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. Team Sportstar TURIN Last Updated: 01 August, 2020 22:03 IST Both Juventus (left) and Roma have little to play for on Saturday. While the former has already been crowned champion, while the latter has secured a fifth-placed finish. Team Sportstar TURIN Last Updated: 01 August, 2020 22:03 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Serie A match between Juventus and Roma at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. PREDICTED XIJuventus: Buffon; Danilo, Demiral, Rugani, Matuidi; Peeters, Rabiot, Ramsey; Bernardeschi, Olivieri, RonaldoRoma: Lopez; Smalling, Ibanez, Kolarov; Zappacosta, Veretout, Diawara, Spinazzola; Zaniolo, Mkhitaryan; Kalinic Where can you watch the game live in India?Serie A 2019-20 Juventus vs Roma live streaming will be available on Sony LIV in India for premium users. It will also be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.