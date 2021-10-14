SAFF Championship 2021: 10-man India beat Maldives 3-1 to reach the final

India reached the SAFF Championship final after beating Maldives in a comfortable 3-1 win at the Maldives National Stadium in Male on Wednesday.

Its captain, Sunil Chhetri, was the man of the match with two goals in the tournament, making him the highest goal scorer in this year’s tournament with four goals.

AS IT HAPPENED | SAFF Championship 2021: India 3-1 Maldives HIGHLIGHTS: 3-1

His two goals took him beyond Brazilian legend Pele, with just one short of Lionel Messi’s goal tally of 80 international goals.

The first goal of the match came from Manvir, with his right-footed hit finding the top right corner. However, a penalty after Pritam Kotal’s challenge on Hamza allowed Maldives to equalise as Ashfaq made it all square form the spot.

Sunil Chhetri increased the lead further with a magnificent volley in the 62nd minute and doubled his goal tally with another goal in the 71st minute.

The match was also marked with a number of bookings, with two members of the Indian contingent – Subhasish Ghosh (defender) and Igor Stimac (head coach) sent off at the later stage of the match.

AIFF announces India probables for U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers

This year’s tournament was transformed into a round-robin format for the final position after Pakistan was suspended by FIFA and Bhutan refused to release its players.

India has remained undefeated in this year’s SAFF Championship and will face first-time finalist Nepal in the final on Sunday.