Dyche baffled by Everton’s lack of penalties

The only side in the 20-team English top flight not to have been given a spot kick, Everton, alongside Brighton & Hove Albion, Fulham, Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers, have also conceded the most penalties (five) this season.

Published : Jan 13, 2024 13:35 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Everton manager Sean Dyche.
Everton manager Sean Dyche. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Everton manager Sean Dyche. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Everton manager Sean Dyche said it is “peculiar” that his club have reached the halfway point in the season without being awarded a penalty in the Premier League.

The only side in the 20-team English top flight not to have been given a spot kick, Everton, alongside Brighton & Hove Albion, Fulham, Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers, have also conceded the most penalties (five) this season.

ALSO READ | Premier League: Kompany left frustrated by controversial equaliser

“If you get to this stage of a season and you’ve not had a penalty, that’s peculiar,” Dyche told reporters ahead of Everton’s game against Aston Villa.

“It is quite alarming when you see how many penalties are given for tiny touches which we can’t work out sometimes. Some people see it as the ‘modern game’, but I find it alarming how many penalties are given for almost nothing.

“If that is the rule across the board then it goes against the stats that we haven’t had a penalty. We will have to see if it balances up in the second half of the season.”

Everton, which became the first Premier League club to be deducted points for breaching financial sustainability rules in November, is 17th in the league with 16 points from 20 matches. It hosts second-placed Villa at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
