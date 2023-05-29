Football

Serie A: Milinkovic-Savic double sends Lazio back up to second

Mauricio Sarri’s Lazio is on 71 points, two ahead of Inter Milan in third before the final round of the season.

Reuters
ROME 29 May, 2023 00:11 IST
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic celebrates after scoring during the Serie A match between Lazio and Cremonese.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic celebrates after scoring during the Serie A match between Lazio and Cremonese. | Photo Credit: Fabrizio Corradetti/AP

Midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scored a last-minute winner, his second goal of the game, to earn Lazio a 3-2 victory at home against Cremonese on Sunday that sent it back up to second place in Serie A.

Lazio started strongly, with Elseid Hysaj scoring after four minutes and Milinkovic-Savic doubling the lead eight minutes before the break.

Cremonese staged a comeback in the second half as Pablo Galdames scored with a powerful shot from the edge of the area after 54 minutes and Lazio’s Manuel Lazzari netted an own goal four minutes later.

Milinkovic-Savic rescued the three points for the home side in the 89th minute, heading in from close range.

Cremonese is 19th and has already been relegated to Serie B for next season. 

